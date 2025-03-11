U.S.

Dane Paulsen Update: Missing 2-Year-Old Found Dead In Siletz River After 10-Day Search

The search for missing 2-year-old Dane Paulsen has tragically ended with the discovery of his body. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Dane's remains were found in the Siletz River, about three miles from his home in Siletz, Oregon.

Dane had been missing since March 1, when he was last seen playing in his yard around 4:30 p.m., just 100 feet from the river. After his disappearance, an intense search effort involving hundreds of volunteers and multiple agencies was launched, focusing on the river and surrounding areas.

At approximately 11:13 a.m. Tuesday, Dane's body was found by Juan Heredia, an independent diver from the Angels Recovery Dive Team, who had volunteered to search areas downstream from where sheriff's office divers had previously worked. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office confirmed that they are currently processing the scene with the assistance of the county medical examiner's office.

"We are deeply grateful for the support and dedication shown by the search teams and our communities throughout this difficult time, though we wish it was under different circumstances," said Lincoln County Sheriff Adam Shanks in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the family, who are facing an unbearable sorrow."

The search began on the evening of March 1 after Dane was reported missing. Authorities, including K-9 units, divers, and drones with thermal imaging, joined the search the following day, covering a 14-mile stretch of the river. The FBI also became involved by the third day of the search.

Though authorities initially identified a vehicle of interest during the investigation, they later determined that the car was not relevant to the case. From the start, the sheriff's office emphasized that there was no evidence of criminal activity surrounding Dane's disappearance.

