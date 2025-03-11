World

Ukraine Ready To Agree To 30-Day Ceasefire With Russia


Ukraine Russia peace plan
Ukraine will present the United States on Tuesday with a plan for a partial ceasefire with Russia. Latin Times

Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday that it is open to reaching a 30-day ceasefire agreement with Russia should Moscow approve, leading the U.S. to resume weapons shipments and intelligence sharing with Kyiv.

The announcement took place following discussions between U.S. and Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia focused on ending the war. President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is expected to travel to Moscow later this week. He could meet President Vladimir Putin and get the country's response to the matter.

The details of the potential ceasefire have not been disclosed, but The Associated Press reported earlier on Tuesday that it would cover the Black Sea and long-range missile strikes, as well as the release of prisoners.

Another report, this one by Bloomberg, cautioned that Western Security officials believe Russian President Vladimir Putin has no intention of compromising on land, peacekeepers and Ukrainian neutrality demands, potentially complicating any positive outcome.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov rejected the report, saying "Russia is open for peace efforts, for peace settlement around Ukraine, and we actually prefer to reach our goals through peaceful and diplomatic means." "If today and tomorrow shows that Ukraine is ready for negotiations, it will be a different story."

However, the outlet had reported last week that Putin was ready to begin discussing a potential ceasefire with Ukraine provided some conditions are met, including the conformation of a peacekeeping mission. The offer was conveyed last months during talks in Saudi Arabia between U.S. and Russian officials. Moscow indicated that any cessation of hostilities would need to include a clear understanding regarding the framework of a final peace agreement.

Originally published on Latin Times

