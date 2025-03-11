WATCH: Mexican Cartel Uses Drone To Drop Explosives On Alleged Rivals

A video that is going viral on social media shows how a criminal group in Mexico is using drones to drop explosives on a rival organization in the state of Michoacán.

The drone attack reportedly took place in the municipality of Chinicuila, located near the state border with Colima. In the video, a large pickup truck can be seen parked in a remote area when an explosive is dropped from the drone. Once it made contact, four individuals ran away from the vehicle as smoke started to cloud the scene.

🇲🇽 | Terror en Michoacán: criminales del grupo “El Tena” atacaron con un explosivo lanzado desde dron a un vehículo blindado del CJNG en Chinicuila. El narco sigue operando con tecnología de guerra mientras el gobierno guarda silencio.

Authorities have not yet revealed any information related to the attack nor informed of any victims, although the drone strike has been linked to the criminal group known as "Los Tenas," a clique of the now-defunct "Caballeros Templarios," an organization that casted themselves as a self-defense movement that engaged with other larger criminal cartels on behalf of residents of Michoacán.

Key arrests and killings of several top leaders between 2014 and 2015 weakened the organization, leading to its division into multiple groups such as Los Tenas, who are known for illegal logging of Sangualica and Granadillo, two endangered tree species that are endemic to Mexico and Central America.

In the video shared on social media, outlets suggest Los Tenas were attacking members of the Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), as the group led by Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes alias "El Mencho" counts with a strong presence in the state of Michoacán.

Who are Los Tenas?

The group is led by Fernando Cruz Mendoza alias "El Tena." According to Infobae Mexico, the criminal group counts with a strong presence in the municipalities of Coahuayana, Coalcomán de Vázquez Pallares and Aquila, all of them located near the Colima-Michoacán border.

Groups such as Los Tenas dabbled into the illegal logging business as both the Sangualica and Granadillo trees can be sold for large amounts of money across the world. In China, wood from these endangered species can cost up to $800 per square foot and are then used for luxury cars, planes and yachts.

Los Tenas are responsible for killing farmers and displacing families in rural areas of the state. In 2016, the group attacked the ranch owned by Luis Olazcon Mendoza and, after killing and burning his body, the group proceeded to cut down 200 trees inside the property located in Aquila.

