Business Economy

Asian Markets Track Wall St Lower As Trump-fuelled Economy Fears Build

By AFP news
The selloff in markets has also seen bitcoin sink back below $80,000 and to its lowest level in four months, having hit a record near $110,000 in January
The selloff in markets has also seen bitcoin sink back below $80,000 and to its lowest level in four months, having hit a record near $110,000 in January AFP

Asian markets fell Tuesday following a sharp sell-off on Wall Street fuelled by fears about the US economy as Donald Trump presses ahead with his global trade war and federal jobs cuts.

Traders had initially welcomed his election on optimism that his promised tax cuts and deregulation would boost the world's top economy and help equities push to more record highs.

But there is now a growing pessimism that a recession could be on the cards amid warnings that tariffs imposed on key trade partners will reignite inflation and force the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates again.

The president's weekend comments that the economy was facing "a period of transition" and his refusal to rule out a downturn did little to soothe investor worries.

A new wave of tariffs due this week will see steep levies of 25 percent on steel and aluminum imports.

Uncertainty over Trump's tariffs and threats have left US financial markets in turmoil and consumers unsure of what the year might bring.

Fears about the future battered Wall Street, where the Nasdaq tanked four percent owing to another plunge in high-flying tech titans including Apple, Amazon and Tesla.

And Asia followed suit in the morning with big losses across the board, though traders pared the losses as the day wore on.

Tokyo was hit after Japanese Trade Minister Yoji Muto said he had failed to win an immediate exemption from US tariffs.

Hong Kong extended Monday's selling that was stoked by a big miss on Chinese consumer prices that added to worries about the Chinese economy. But Shanghai reversed to end slightly higher.

Sydney, Singapore, Seoul, Taipei, Wellington, Mumbai, Bangkok and Manila were also deep in negative territory.

US futures also inched higher, having extended Monday's losses in the morning.

"Economic uncertainty and recession fears have intensified, partly driven by President Trump's weekend comments about the economy being in 'a period of transition' and his reluctance to rule out a recession," said Shaun Murison, senior market analyst at IG online trading platform.

"This uncertainty has heightened investor anxiety. Trump's trade policies, including ongoing tariff discussions are creating uncertainty and fears of economic slowdown.

"These tariffs could potentially elevate prices and complicate efforts to reduce interest rates."

The plunge in sentiment across markets in the past few weeks has filtered through to other risk markets, with bitcoin falling below $80,000 on Monday to its lowest level since November -- having hit a record close to $110,000 in January.

The cryptocurrency's losses have also been driven by disappointment that Trump signed an executive order to establish a "Strategic Bitcoin Reserve" without planning any public purchases of it.

Oil inched up after Monday's drop of more than one percent sparked worries about demand as US recession speculation builds. However, both main contracts remain down around seven percent for the year so far.

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.6 percent at 36,793.11 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.6 percent at 23,643.37

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.4 percent at 3,379.83 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0858 from $1.0836 on Monday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2894 from $1.2878

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 147.24 yen from 147.26 yen

Euro/pound: UP at 84.21 pence from 84.13 pence

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.1 percent at $66.09 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.2 percent at $69.44 per barrel

New York - Dow: DOWN 2.1 percent at 41,911.71 points (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.9 percent at 8,600.22 (close)

Most Read
Columbia University

Trump Administration Cancels $400 Million In Grants Allocated To Columbia University

US DOJ Files War Crime Charges Against Russians; American Victim Shares His Traumatizing Experience During Captivity
Russia Used Old Gas Pipeline To Launch Surprise Attack On Ukrainian Troops In Kursk
Kanye West Ends Legal Fight With Some Ex-Donda Academy Staffers
Kanye West Ends Legal Fight With Some Ex-Donda Academy Staffers Before Trial
Is the Daylight Savings Time Permanent Now? Americans React to Senate Approval of ‘The Sunshine Protection Act’
Daylight Saving Time 2025: Clocks To Move Forward 1 Hour Starting Sunday
R&B Legend D’Wayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Toné! Passes Away
R&B Legend D'Wayne Wiggins Of Tony! Toni! Toné! Dies At 64
Editor's Pick
Drinking Water and Tooth Decay
India

Teen Dies After Following Extreme Water Fasting Regimen

Family members and friends of Israeli hostages held in Gaza deamnd their government implement the ceasefire rather than restart the war
World

Hamas Pushes For Phase Two Of Gaza Truce Talks

Relatives of Chinese passengers lost on flight MH370 demonstrate outside the Malaysian embassy in Beijing on the 11th anniversary of the flight's disappearance
World

Families Of MH370 Victims In China Seek End To Decade Of 'Torment'

US Tariffs Ignite Global Trade Clash as Allies and Rivals
Politics

US Tariffs Ignite Global Trade Clash As Allies And Rivals Respond

Real Time Analytics