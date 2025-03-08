World Europe

French Throng Streets For International Women's Day Rallies

By AFP news
Some protesters took aim at US President Donald Trump
Some protesters took aim at US President Donald Trump

Tens of thousands across France packed rallies for International Women's Day on Saturday, taking aim at persistent gender pay gaps, violence against women and male-dominated politics.

Teh collective organising the rallies, Greve feministe (Feminist Strike), said 250,000 people had taken to the streets across France at some 150 demonstrations, with 120,000 people in Paris alone.

Police put turnout in the capital at 47,000 people.

Some demonstrators took aim at US President Donald Trump including women from the Femen activist group. They marched topless with either the US or the Russian national flag, marked with a swastika, painted on their chests.

Dozens of women have alleged the Republican sexually abused them, and his administration has been accused of pushing through anti-women policies.

"This is a battle, it's not over," said 49-year-old Sabine, who was marching with her seven-year-old son.

"We're going in the right direction: Trump, the masculinists, they make lots of noise but they're not as strong as we are," she told AFP.

The French capital's Eiffel Tower is due to be lit up with a message of solidarity with Afghan women, whose freedoms have been curtailed since the Taliban returned to power. The message will be displayed in French, English, Farsi and Arabic.

Marches took place across France, including in the southwestern city of Toulouse
Marches took place across France, including in the southwestern city of Toulouse
