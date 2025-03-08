Business Finance & Investments

Trump Establishes US Bitcoin Reserve, Cementing Crypto's Mainstream Status


Trump Establishes US Bitcoin Reserve, Cementing Crypto's Mainstream Status
US President Donald Trump signs the official commission naming Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as Secretary of Health and Human Services during his swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2025. VCPOST

On Thursday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to establish a government reserve of bitcoin, marking a significant step in the cryptocurrency's journey toward mainstream acceptance. The move has been closely watched by both crypto enthusiasts and critics alike.

The executive order directs the US government to retain the 200,000 bitcoin it has seized in criminal and civil asset forfeiture cases, which will now be stored in the newly established Bitcoin Reserve.

According to David Sacks, the White House "crypto czar," this reserve will function similarly to Fort Knox, a well-known symbol of gold reserves.

He emphasized that "The US will not sell any bitcoin deposited into the Reserve. It will be kept as a store of value."

Sacks also noted that this is the first time the government has done a "full accounting" of its bitcoin holdings, which had never been fully audited before.

Over the past decade, the government has sold off nearly 195,000 bitcoins, totaling approximately $366 million, AP News said. Had those coins been kept, their value would now stand at about $17 billion.

In addition to the bitcoin reserve, Trump's executive order also sets up a "US Digital Asset Stockpile" for other cryptocurrencies like solana, ethereum, XRP, and cardano.

Sacks mentioned that the Treasury and Commerce Departments would now work on strategies for acquiring additional bitcoin without adding costs to American taxpayers.

The goal is to make the US the "crypto capital of the world," a promise Trump made during his election campaign.

Trump's Bitcoin Reserve Aims to Stabilize Economy Amid Crypto Volatility

While this move shows Trump's shift from being a bitcoin skeptic to a supporter, it also marks a broader political and economic shift. Once describing bitcoin as "a scam," Trump has embraced the digital currency as a way to both enrich the country and his own position.

He has also worked to pass legislation that benefits the crypto industry, aligning himself with wealthy crypto players who felt targeted by the Biden administration.The new reserve comes amid fluctuating cryptocurrency prices.

According to Cnet, Bitcoin recently crossed the $100,000 mark, but it has since cooled down, trading at around $86,000 following the announcement of the executive order.

Despite this, Trump has made it clear that the reserve is intended to store value and may help in the future with efforts such as reducing national debt or stabilizing the economy during financial upheavals.

Trump's commitment to digital currencies has already influenced the market. After his victory in last year's election, crypto prices surged, with bitcoin briefly crossing $100,000. Following the executive order, however, there was no immediate spike in bitcoin's value.

Trump has also been vocal on social media about crypto, posting a message saying "YOU'RE WELCOME!!!" after the price of bitcoin initially rose.

Originally published on vcpost.com

Tags
Donald Trump, Executive Order
© 2025 VCPOST.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
The ECB has been steadily reducing interest rates as inflation eases

Debate Over Rates Pause Mounts As ECB Set To Cut Again

Rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and daughter Killed
G$ Lil Ronnie Murder Update: First Suspect Arrested, Second Still At Large
US Deserter Travis King Faces Disciplinary Charges Before Crossing Border with North Korea, Officials Say
North Korean Soldiers Captured In Russia Fear Family Execution, Defector Says
South Korea's Air Force said one of its fighter jets had accidentally dropped eight bombs in the wrong place during a training exercise, resulting in civilian injuries
South Korea Air Force Jet Accidentally Drops Bombs, Injures Civilians
US President Donald Trump (R) meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House on February 4, 2025
US-Hamas Talks Complicate Gaza Truce Efforts: Analysts
Editor's Pick
toddler
Health

Popular Snack A Choking Hazard For Kids, Pediatrician Warns: No Safe Way To Eat It

Polar Bears International photo of a polar bear in Svalbard, Norway, in 2018
Science

World's Sea Ice Cover Hits Record Low In February

US President Donald Trump (R) meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House on February 4, 2025
World

US-Hamas Talks Complicate Gaza Truce Efforts: Analysts

Jeffrey Epstein
U.S.

Read Jeffrey Epstein's Black Book As MAGA Fallout Continues

Real Time Analytics