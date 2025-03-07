U.S. Politics

Trump Threatens Russia With Tariffs In Ultimatum To End Ukraine War


Trump Says He Had ‘Great Talks With Russia and Ukraine,’
President Donald Trump is demanding Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "get to the table" to work out a ceasefire agreement. Latin Times

President Donald Trump took to social media to reveal that he is "strongly considering" tariffs against Russia in order to prompt a ceasefire deal settlement that would end the war in Ukraine.

The 47th President revealed this in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Friday.

"Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely 'pounding' Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED," Trump wrote. "To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!"

Last week, Trump concerned members of his own party as well as world leaders across the globe following an explosive meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office, during which Zelenskyy was berated by both Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

During the meeting, Trump and Vance repeatedly criticized the Ukrainian President for not being grateful enough for the aid the US has supplied Ukraine with in the wake of Russia's invasion. Furthermore, they sat by as a reporter criticized Zelenskyy's attire, telling him that it was "disrespectful" to not wear a suit to the White House.

"We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure," Trump posted on Truth Social after the meeting.

"It's amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations," Trump continued. "I don't want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace."

Trump has since been accused of aligning himself with Russian President Vladimir Putin following his decision to suspend all military aid to Ukraine, even reportedly having considered sanctions relief for Moscow.

