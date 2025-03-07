U.S. Crime & Justice

Sister Of Dismembered Beachgoer In Mexico Posts Emotional Farewell Message


Nine bodies were found inside a vehicle along an interestate
Nine bodies were found inside a vehicle along a highway in the Mexican state of Puebla Latin Times

The father and sister of one of the nine beachgoers whose dismembered bodies were found in a Mexican highway posted emotional farewell messages, apologizing to her daughter for not being able to protect her.

"One day I'll hug you like we agreed. Go and find your uncle, look after us from heaven," Angel Noya, father of 21-year-old Lesly Noya, wrote on social media.

"My pretty girl, they have taken you from me, I couldn't protect you. I can't accept what's happening, I'd like for all of this to be a nightmare and for everything to be alright. Your only mistake was trusting the wrong people," her sister Karla said in a post of her own.

Noya was among the five men and four women went missing on Feb. 27 after making a vacation trip to Huatulco, Oaxaca. Their bodies were found a few days later in the municipality of San José Miahuatlán, in the state of Puebla, with officials reportedly saying that the murders could be linked to a dispute between criminal organizations. They also did not rule out the idea of involvement by local law enforcement.

Investigators believe local police officers colluded in the murders after local press reported that Brenda Mariel Salas Moya, one of two survivors of the attack, said she and another victim had left a hostel when they were intercepted by what seemed to be a local police car.

Authorities found all dismembered bodies inside an abandoned vehicle along the Cuacnopalan-Oaxaca highway. Upon inspecting the vehicle, authorities found a bloodied tarp that contained five bodies and a bag with eight pairs of hands, per local media outlet Central Puebla Irreverente, with the remaining four bodies stashed inside the vehicle's trunk.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Mexico

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
The ECB has been steadily reducing interest rates as inflation eases

Debate Over Rates Pause Mounts As ECB Set To Cut Again

Rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and daughter Killed
G$ Lil Ronnie Murder Update: First Suspect Arrested, Second Still At Large
US Deserter Travis King Faces Disciplinary Charges Before Crossing Border with North Korea, Officials Say
North Korean Soldiers Captured In Russia Fear Family Execution, Defector Says
South Korea's Air Force said one of its fighter jets had accidentally dropped eight bombs in the wrong place during a training exercise, resulting in civilian injuries
South Korea Air Force Jet Accidentally Drops Bombs, Injures Civilians
US President Donald Trump (R) meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House on February 4, 2025
US-Hamas Talks Complicate Gaza Truce Efforts: Analysts
Editor's Pick
toddler
Health

Popular Snack A Choking Hazard For Kids, Pediatrician Warns: No Safe Way To Eat It

Polar Bears International photo of a polar bear in Svalbard, Norway, in 2018
Science

World's Sea Ice Cover Hits Record Low In February

US President Donald Trump (R) meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House on February 4, 2025
World

US-Hamas Talks Complicate Gaza Truce Efforts: Analysts

Jeffrey Epstein
U.S.

Read Jeffrey Epstein's Black Book As MAGA Fallout Continues

Real Time Analytics