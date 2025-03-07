Sister Of Dismembered Beachgoer In Mexico Posts Emotional Farewell Message

The father and sister of one of the nine beachgoers whose dismembered bodies were found in a Mexican highway posted emotional farewell messages, apologizing to her daughter for not being able to protect her.

"One day I'll hug you like we agreed. Go and find your uncle, look after us from heaven," Angel Noya, father of 21-year-old Lesly Noya, wrote on social media.

"My pretty girl, they have taken you from me, I couldn't protect you. I can't accept what's happening, I'd like for all of this to be a nightmare and for everything to be alright. Your only mistake was trusting the wrong people," her sister Karla said in a post of her own.

Noya was among the five men and four women went missing on Feb. 27 after making a vacation trip to Huatulco, Oaxaca. Their bodies were found a few days later in the municipality of San José Miahuatlán, in the state of Puebla, with officials reportedly saying that the murders could be linked to a dispute between criminal organizations. They also did not rule out the idea of involvement by local law enforcement.

Investigators believe local police officers colluded in the murders after local press reported that Brenda Mariel Salas Moya, one of two survivors of the attack, said she and another victim had left a hostel when they were intercepted by what seemed to be a local police car.

Authorities found all dismembered bodies inside an abandoned vehicle along the Cuacnopalan-Oaxaca highway. Upon inspecting the vehicle, authorities found a bloodied tarp that contained five bodies and a bag with eight pairs of hands, per local media outlet Central Puebla Irreverente, with the remaining four bodies stashed inside the vehicle's trunk.

Originally published on Latin Times