Three Soldiers Arrested For Allegedly Leaking US Military Secrets To China

Three individuals, including two active-duty U.S. Army soldiers and one former soldier, were arrested in Oregon on Thursday for allegedly gathering and transmitting sensitive military information to individuals in China, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

The accused—active-duty soldiers Jian Zhao and Li Tian, both stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, and former soldier Ruoyo Duan—face charges of conspiring to commit bribery and theft of government property. Additionally, Zhao is charged with conspiring to obtain and transmit national defense information to an unauthorized recipient.

Allegations of Espionage and Bribery

Attorney General Pam Bondi condemned the accused, stating, "The defendants arrested today are accused of betraying our country, actively working to weaken America's defense capabilities and empowering our adversaries in China. They will face swift, severe, and comprehensive justice."

According to the DOJ, from November 28, 2021, to at least December 19, 2024, Duan and Tian allegedly conspired to surreptitiously gather and transfer sensitive military data related to the U.S. Army's operational capabilities. This included technical manuals and information on military weapon systems, specifically Bradley and Stryker U.S. Army fighting vehicles. The DOJ further claims that Tian, an active-duty officer, collected classified information for Duan in exchange for money.

In a separate but related case, Zhao, an Army supply sergeant, allegedly began conspiring in July 2024 to obtain and send classified national defense information to individuals in China. The DOJ's statement outlines that Zhao negotiated the sale of several classified hard drives, including those marked "SECRET" and "TOP SECRET," and allegedly received at least $10,000 for them. Additionally, he is accused of conspiring to sell a stolen U.S. government computer and sensitive military documents, including information on the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and military preparedness in a potential conflict with China. Zhao purportedly accepted around $5,000 in payments for these materials.

Strong Condemnation from U.S. Officials

The FBI and DOJ emphasized the severity of the charges. "Zhao is alleged to have violated his duties as a U.S. Army soldier and public official to protect sensitive military information in exchange for money," the DOJ stated.

Mike Herrington, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Seattle Field Office, called the alleged actions "unconscionable" and warned potential spies, "These arrests should send a message that we and our partners have the will and the ability to find you, track you down, and hold you to account. Protecting the nation's secrets, especially those necessary to preserve our military advantage and protect our troops, is one of the FBI's top priorities."

FBI Director Kash Patel reinforced this sentiment, declaring that the accused "will face American justice" for allegedly "stealing America's defense intelligence capabilities and empowering adversaries like China in betrayal of our country."

The DOJ has not disclosed further details on how authorities uncovered the alleged espionage activities or whether additional arrests are expected. The accused remain in custody as legal proceedings move forward.