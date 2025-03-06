Entertainment

Meghan Markle's New Netflix Show 'With Love, Meghan' Trashed Online: 'Rather Watch Paint Dry'


Meghan Markle
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, speaks on a panel during the 2024 SXSW Conference and Festival in Austin, Texas. Enstarz

Meghan Markle's new Netflix show 'With Love, Meghan' was released on March 5 and is already garnering harsh reviews.

The former royal appears in the 8-part series that sees her share her tips and tricks for hosting others at home. However, those that have watched the show have many criticism labeled against the show.

"Rather watch paint dry and wait for it to peel off. She's empty inside. Still lying. Still being a self-promoting fraud," one person shared on X.

"Is she seriously showing how she steals from someone else and passes it off as her own? 🤣🤣🤣🤣 you can't make this up," another added.

"I'm so glad Meghan Markle has a new show on Netflix where I can watch her take pretzels out of a labeled bag and put them into a new bag...then label it. The people's Martha Stewart!" another person shared along with a clip from the show.

The show has also been slammed on IMDb where it currently has a rating of 2.7 out of 10.

Still, Markle has gone on to tout the show's success and took to her Instagram Account to share the news that it has entered the top 10 list of Netflix.

"For more recipes, fun and reasons to 'Mmmm', check out the show — which in just 24 hours is already in the Top 10," she shared, per the New York Post. Thank you to all of you around the world who are tuning in!"

'With Love, Meghan' was part of the $100 million deal that Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, signed with Netflix in 2020. So far, they ahem dropped their docuseries as well as Prince Harry dropping a "Polo" documentary before their latest show.

Originally published on Enstarz

