Tech

Albania To Shut Down TikTok In Coming Days

By AFP news
The ban on TikTok in Albania is set to last 12 months
The ban on TikTok in Albania is set to last 12 months AFP

Albanian authorities said Thursday they were moving to shut down TikTok in the coming days, following through on a ban announced in December.

"Competent authorities, in cooperation with internet providers and technology platforms, will take the necessary measures to implement this decision in a few days or up to a week from now," said Education Minister Ogerta Manastirliu, adding that the ban was set to last for 12 months.

Prime Minister Edi Rama first announced the ban months ago, after a confrontation that started on social media led to the killing of a 14-year-old student and another being injured in a fight near a school in the capital of Tirana.

The killing sparked a debate in the country among parents, psychologists and educational institutions about the impact of social networks on young people.

In a message published on X Thursday, Rama said talks with TikTok were ongoing following consultations with thousands of parents and teachers.

"We have started a very positive dialogue with TikTok, whose representatives will soon be coming to Albania to present us with a series of measures aimed at increasing children's safety", Rama said.

The move was slammed by the opposition, who said the ban would have an impact on their campaigning efforts ahead of upcoming parliamentary elections in May.

"With this act of censorship affecting more than one million TikTok users in Albania, Edi Rama is putting Albania on par with Afghanistan and Iran," opposition leader Sali Berisha said during a press conference in Tirana.

TikTok's huge global success has been partly built on the appeal of its "challenges" -- an interactive call that invites users to create videos featuring dances, jokes or games that sometimes go viral.

The platform attracts young people with a never-ending scroll of ultra-brief videos, and has more than one billion active users worldwide.

Neighbouring countries such as Kosovo, North Macedonia and Serbia have also reported the platform having a negative impact, especially on young people.

TikTok has faced accusations of espionage in the United States, and is under investigation by the European Union over claims it was used to sway Romania's presidential election in favour of a far-right candidate.

In several countries, the use of the platform by state institution personnel also has been banned.

Tags
Albania
Most Read
The ECB has been steadily reducing interest rates as inflation eases

Debate Over Rates Pause Mounts As ECB Set To Cut Again

US Deserter Travis King Faces Disciplinary Charges Before Crossing Border with North Korea, Officials Say
North Korean Soldiers Captured In Russia Fear Family Execution, Defector Says
South Korea's Air Force said one of its fighter jets had accidentally dropped eight bombs in the wrong place during a training exercise, resulting in civilian injuries
South Korea Air Force Jet Accidentally Drops Bombs, Injures Civilians
The US Treasury Department was the target of a Chinese cyberattack in 2024
Chinese Hackers Indicted In US For Treasury Breach, Other Attacks
US ICE
Over 80 Local Law Enforcement Agencies Working Alongside ICE To Ramp Up Deportations
Editor's Pick
Paul-Gordon Chandler
World

Paul-Gordon Chandler: How Faith-Based NGOs Are Adapting to a Changing World

ProLift Rigging Company: Addressing the Skilled Labor Shortage in Construction
World

The ProLift Rigging Company: Addressing the Skilled Labor Shortage in Construction

US tech billionaire Elon Musk is seen on a large screen at a campaign event of the far-right Alternative for Germany in Halle, eastern Germany on January 25, 2025
Europe

Conservatives Win German Vote As Far-right Makes Record Gains

Putin said God and fate had entrusted him and his army with "the mission" to defend Russia.
World

Kremlin Hails Putin-Trump Dialogue As Promising

Real Time Analytics