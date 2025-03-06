U.S. Crime & Justice

Baby Dies After Being Starved For Nearly 2 Days Because Mom 'Had A Migraine': Police


A 21-year-old mother is accused of neglecting her child who died from dehydration and had little food in the stomach. Latin Times

A 1-year-old baby died from dehydration and was "found with very little evidence of food in the stomach" after their mother neglected them for nearly two days because she allegedly "had a migraine."

Alyssa Wehmeyer of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, found her deceased baby on Feb. 28. When she was questioned by police, the 21-year-old mother revealed she last fed her baby on Feb. 26, about 36 hours before the child died, according to a probable cause affidavit.

When questioned about the child's "severe blisters" caused by a diaper rash, Wehmeyer told police she last changed the baby's diaper then put them to bed on Feb. 27, "nearly 19 hours" before the child was found. The last time she picked up the baby was around 2 a.m. on Feb. 28, when she tended to them for about 30 minutes.

The suspect told police she should have taken her child to the hospital on Feb. 27 but she "had a migraine" and took a nap instead. Prosecutors accused Wehmeyer of neglecting her child "for approximately 43 hours," per the arrest warrant.

Wehmeyer was arrested and charged with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death, a felony charge. She is being held on $100,000 cash bond and will appear in court on March 6.

