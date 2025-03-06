Volkswagen To Launch Affordable EV ID.EVERY1 In Europe By 2027—Will It Come To US?

The world of electric vehicles is changing, and Volkswagen is among those who have greatly contributed to its evolution. Now, the company is introducing a new entry-level EV for the masses, the ID.EVERY1.

The renowned German automotive brand has unveiled its first affordable electric vehicle to the world, with the concept photos revealing a sporty yet practical clean energy car. It is expected to launch in Europe by 2027.

As more electric vehicles make their way into the market, Volkswagen is looking to penetrate the cheap and affordable price point to give users a chance to go sustainable without breaking the bank.

Volkswagen Unveils the ID.EVERY1 Entry-Level EV

Volkswagen has debuted its new concept electric vehicle to the world, with the company touting the ID.EVERY1 EV as a clean energy car for everyone. The company has doubled up on their development for affordable and cheap eco-friendly rides over the years, and the new EV joins the ID.2all concept introduced two years ago.

The Volkswagen ID.EVERY1 car is based on the company's new modular electric drive (MEB) platform that has been the focus of its development over the years, which centers on front-wheel drive EVs.

Affordability is the main focus for the ID.EVERY1 while promising a functional and reliable vehicle for the masses, with the company saying that this is another addition to its diversified portfolio for the clean energy mobility plans come 2030.

Cheap Volkswagen EV: Coming to Europe by 2027

Volkswagen has said that the car as the EV for the masses, and it was made "from Europe, for Europe," centering on an all-around practicality. The car will be offered at a starting price of €20,000 ($21,583), which makes it one of the most affordable EVs in the market, and it is first coming to Europe by 2027.

The company has not revealed as of press time if they will also launch the ID.EVERY1 EV in the United States and other regions.

Volkswagen and Its Electric Car Development

The electric vehicle development is something that Volkswagen has focused, and the company has successfully made a name for itself in that regard, especially in Europe. It has evolved from its humble beginnings with the ID.3 and ID.4 electric vehicles to offering the ID.7 Tourer, which breathes a new wind for the station wagon and the ID.BUZZ, which recreated the famed van.

However, rivals have caught up to Volkswagen's developments over the years, leading the company to ramp up its efforts to penetrate certain markets. The affordable EV niche is something that Volkswagen has planned to enter; particularly as Chinese rivals are making significant headway.

While it is true that electric vehicles started at a premium down to the mid-range price points, many companies are now scrambling to deliver affordable energy cars that will replace their ICE counterparts. Volkswagen seems to be one of them.

Originally published on Tech Times