South Korea, US To Launch Major Military Drills Next Week Amid North Korea Threats

South Korean and U.S. troops will commence their large-scale annual joint military drills next week, South Korea's military announced Thursday.

The exercise comes just days after North Korea warned of potential high-profile provocations in response to what it perceives as escalating U.S.-led aggression.

The Freedom Shield exercise, a computer-simulated command post training, will take place from Monday through March 20. According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, the exercise will also include related field drills aimed at addressing evolving threats, including North Korea's deepening military ties with Russia.

North Korea has long viewed such South Korean-U.S. military training as rehearsals for an invasion and often retaliates with missile launches and aggressive rhetoric. While Pyongyang has yet to respond to the latest announcement, Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, recently accused the U.S. of intensifying hostilities. She warned of escalated measures "threatening the security of the enemy at the strategic level," citing the temporary deployment of U.S. strategic assets, such as an aircraft carrier and long-range bombers, in South Korea and other military operations involving the U.S.

Experts anticipate that North Korea could conduct test launches of nuclear-capable missiles designed to strike the U.S. mainland and American military bases in the region.

Since his inauguration on January 20, President Donald Trump has expressed interest in reengaging with Kim Jong Un to revive diplomatic negotiations. However, North Korea has not directly responded, arguing that U.S. hostility has only intensified under Trump's new administration.

Kim and Trump previously met three times between 2018 and 2019 to negotiate a possible denuclearization agreement. Talks ultimately collapsed after Trump rejected Kim's proposal to dismantle North Korea's primary nuclear complex in exchange for extensive sanctions relief, deeming the offer insufficient for meaningful denuclearization.