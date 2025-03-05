Apple Unveils Faster, Cheaper MacBook Air Despite New Tariffs

Apple has announced the launch of new MacBook Air models featuring a more powerful M4 chip and an upgraded videoconferencing camera. The tech giant also surprised consumers with a $100 price cut in the U.S., even as fresh tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump took effect this week.

The 13-inch MacBook Air now starts at $999, while the 15-inch version begins at $1,099. Customers can opt for additional memory and storage upgrades. Despite maintaining last year's design, the new MacBook Air introduces a fresh sky blue color option and the ability to support three external monitors. The updated models will be available for purchase starting March 12.

As one of Apple's top-selling products, the MacBook Air plays a crucial role in the company's business. In the December quarter, Mac sales climbed 15% to nearly $9 billion, primarily driven by increased laptop demand. However, overall Mac sales remain below their fiscal 2022 peak, which was fueled by heightened demand for remote work and learning during the pandemic.

Apple's latest product rollout extends beyond laptops. Alongside the MacBook Air, the company introduced a high-end Mac Studio desktop powered by a chip designed for advanced AI applications. This follows the release of the M4-equipped iPad Air earlier this week and last month's launch of the budget-friendly iPhone 16e.

The new Mac Studio, tailored for professionals in graphics, audio, video production, and artificial intelligence, starts at $1,999. Higher-end configurations can exceed $14,000.

The MacBook Air's price cut comes amid speculation about how Apple will respond to the Trump administration's tariffs. While Apple has so far refrained from raising prices, the impact of tariffs remains a concern. The new iPad Air retains its $599 starting price, but the iPhone 16e now costs $599—up from the $429 price tag of the low-cost model it replaced.

Analysts at Bank of America Securities previously predicted that PC makers, including Apple, would likely pass tariff-related costs on to consumers. Rival brand Acer has already implemented price hikes in response to the U.S. tariffs.

"Tariffs on imported PCs act like a tax that PC vendors largely pass to end customers," BofA analysts wrote last month.

Apple's supply chain is also under scrutiny, as most of its products are manufactured in China and could be affected by both U.S. tariffs and potential Chinese retaliatory measures. Apple CEO Tim Cook met with Trump at the White House last month, after which Trump stated that Apple "doesn't want to be in the tariffs." Cook assured investors in January that Apple is "monitoring the situation."

To mitigate risks, Apple has been diversifying its production locations, with some Macs now assembled in Malaysia and Vietnam—countries that would bypass Chinese import duties. However, Apple has not disclosed the assembly locations of the new MacBook Air models.