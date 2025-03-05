Justin Timberlake's Last-Minute Show Cancellation Raises Eyebrows After Party Sighting

Justin Timberlake is bringing anger back.

The singer was spotted out at a bar after he cancelled his tour stop in Columbus minutes before he was set to take the stage.

According to Billboard, Timberlake shared that he had cancelled the concert due to a case of the flu.

"You guys. I'm heartbroken. I have to cancel the show tonight. I went into soundcheck battling the flu and now it's gotten the best of me. It kills me to disappoint you and my team who worked so hard to make this show happen. I want to reassure you. You'll be getting refunds for your tickets. I love you all," the post read.

Now, footage has emerged showing Timberlake at a bar where he can be seen hugging others and looking cheerful. He even posed with several people at the bar during his time there.

Fans of Timberlake have slammed him for this action and expressed their dissatisfaction on social media.

"Yeah, we all know he's a lying piece of s**t," one person shared.

"This is gonna ruin the tour," quipped someone else.

"Tonight, I'm gonna be a little selfish," someone else shared, apparently referencing Timberlake's song "Selfish."

Timberlake's most recent cancellation was a rescheduled date in October. At the time, Timberlake also cited illness as his reason for cancellation.

"Hey guys - I haven't been feeling great the last few shows and turns out I have bronchitis and laryngitis. I'm so sorry to say I do need to reschedule the next few shows from 10/23 through 11/2. New dates listed above. Thank you for understanding - I'll make it up to you ❤️‍🩹 - JT," he said in a post to Instagram at the time.

The "Suit & Tie" singer is set to resume his performances in April and will travel to Mexico before heading to Europe for another leg of the tour. Timberlake's tour is in support of his most recent album 'Everything I Thought It Was' released last year.

