Entertainment

Dolly Parton Mourns Husband Carl Dean's Death At 82: 'Words Can't Do Justice'


Dolly Parton
Enstarz

Dolly Parton's husband, Carl Dean, died at age 82 in Nashville on Monday.

The 79-year-old posted a statement on Instagram announcing Dean's death and asked for privacy during the time he and his family mourned the loss.

Dean is survived by his brother Donnie and sister Sandra, and the statement mentioned that "He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending."

No cause of death was announced.

A post shared by instagram

A Love Story Spanning Decades

When Parton was 18, she first met Dean in 1964 outside a laundromat. They immediately connected, but Parton said she was also holding back and didn't want to go out with him at first.

In a 1976 interview with The New York Times, Parton recalled, per The Post, "I mean, that was somethin' we was taught. You gotta know somebody, or they may take you on a back road and kill you. The next day, he came to the house while she babysat her nephew. Dean rolled in and kept visiting every day that week, which led to their romance developing quickly and their wedding on day 30, 1966, in Georgia.

Much like his father, Dean, a retiree who owned an asphalt paving company, shunned the limelight in Nashville. As his wife became a household name in the country music world, Dean chose to stay out of the spotlight. Parton quipped often, saying that he had only seen her sing once.

Though he preferred to keep out of the public eye, Dean was still a loving husband who went above and beyond for her. He recalled their initial meeting in a rare 2016 comment to Entertainment Tonight, "My first thought was 'I'm gonna marry that girl.' My second thought was, 'Lord, she's good lookin.'"

"And that was the day my life began. I wouldn't trade the last 50 years for nothing on this earth."

Cherished Memories and Legacy

Though Parton and Dean didn't have any children together, Dean helped raise some of Parton's younger siblings. Their nieces and nephews affectionately called them "Aunt Granny" and "Uncle Peepas".

In 2011, Parton shared, "We're really very proud of our marriage. It's the first for both of us—and the last."

Parton honored their love throughout the years in her emotional tribute to his death, saying, "Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy."

Originally published on Enstarz

Tags
Dolly Parton
© 2025 Enstarz.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Human smuggling bust in Roma Texas (April 9, 2021)

Migrants Paying Up To $18,000 To Be Smuggled Into US As Cartels Hike Fees: Report

Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office
Zelensky To Meet European Leaders In London Amid Fallout From Tense Trump Encounter
Bernie Sanders Elon Musk
Bernie Sanders Slams Elon Musk As 'Outrageous' For Calling Social Security 'Ponzi Scheme'
Many economists warned that Trump's tariff and immigration plans could be inflationary
Trump Launches Probe Into Alleged Lumber Dumping In The U.S.
Jennifer Gledhill, 42
Utah Mom Accused Of Killing Dad Of 3 Confessed To 'Burying Him In Shallow Grave'
Editor's Pick
Paul-Gordon Chandler
World

Paul-Gordon Chandler: How Faith-Based NGOs Are Adapting to a Changing World

ProLift Rigging Company: Addressing the Skilled Labor Shortage in Construction
World

The ProLift Rigging Company: Addressing the Skilled Labor Shortage in Construction

US tech billionaire Elon Musk is seen on a large screen at a campaign event of the far-right Alternative for Germany in Halle, eastern Germany on January 25, 2025
Europe

Conservatives Win German Vote As Far-right Makes Record Gains

Putin said God and fate had entrusted him and his army with "the mission" to defend Russia.
World

Kremlin Hails Putin-Trump Dialogue As Promising

Real Time Analytics