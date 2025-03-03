U.S. Politics

Trump To Host First-Ever White House Crypto Summit: What It Means For The Industry


US President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on February 18, 2025
President Donald Trump is scheduled to host the first ever cryptocurrency summit at the White House on Friday, signaling bigger changes for the industry under the new administration.

The White House announced the news Saturday to an ecstatic crypto community that was expecting a lot of positive outcomes from the summit.

What will the summit focus on?

According to the press release, the summit will include "prominent founders, CEOs, and investors from the crypto industry," and members of the Trump working group on digital assets.

Chaired by White House crypto and AI czar David Sacks and administered by the crypto council's Executive Director Bo Hines, the upcoming event was already making waves across crypto communities.

According to the White House press release, the summit will delve into these topics:

  • Responsible growth: The presser reiterated that Trump was committed to ensuring support for "responsible growth and use" of cryptocurrencies, indicating that the attendees will discuss security and safety for crypto investors.
  • A new dawn for crypto: The statement also noted that Trump's "policy vision" was one that sought a new era for fintech, indicating a focus on innovation and development.
  • Regulatory framework: For many in crypto, the lack of clear rules in crypto regulation has stifled growth, but the Trump administration said it was committed to delivering a "clear regulatory framework, enabling innovation," which means regulations will also be a major topic during the summit.
  • Freedom: The statement reiterated that Trump was committed to "protecting economic liberty," suggesting that the summit will also discuss a major issue for many crypto holders in centralized financial systems: a lack of individual freedom to transact and be free from prying eyes.

Sacks also said after Trump announced a "crypto strategic reserve," the matter will be discussed at the summit.

What crypto users are expecting

While the White House has provided a rough outline on what the summit will focus on, crypto users on X have also made their suggestions.

Web3 gaming investor Ryan Patrick said it would be great if the summit tackled a "no tax on crypto" executive order or new regulations around crypto.

LCX Founder and CEO Monty Metzger said there should be discussions on a "national license for crypto exchanges" for the industry, instead of state-by-state solutions that can be complex for some applying exchanges.

It remains to be seen whether any of the provided aspects of crypto will be discussed, and if any of the recommendations will be tackled at some point.

For now, positive sentiments within the community have helped crypto recover from the previous weeks' downturn, with Bitcoin climbing above $90,000 following a major drop below $80,000 last week.

Real Time Analytics