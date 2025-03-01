Kang Myung Joo Cause Of Death: 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' Star Dead At 54

The theater industry mourns the passing of Extraordinary Attorney Woo actress Kang Myung Joo at the age of 54. Kang reportedly died on February 27 at 5:52 p.m. due to cancer.

Her daughter, Park Se Young, announced the news on social media, as reported by Korea Maeil Business Newspaper. She expressed her heartbreak and asked fans to remember her mother's passion for the stage.

"My mother left a long way yesterday afternoon," she wrote. "I would appreciate it if you could remember the stage that my mother loved and the shining moments together."

Kang Myung Joo joined the Experimental Theater company in 1992 and made a name for herself through productions such as Coriolanus, Human or God, and Blood and Seeds before she began appearing in television dramas.

Even in January last year, she continued to act in the plays BEA and 20th Century Blues despite suffering from the illness.

Besides Kang's theater work, she also played a judge in the hit TV drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo. She appeared in KBS Drama Special 2024- Around the Corner, staying active in front of the camera.

A funeral will be staged at Seoul St. Mary's Hospital, and the coffin is to be carried at 7:40 a.m. on March 2.

A funeral service will be held at the Catholic Dragon Park Cemetery.

