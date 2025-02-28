Baby Born With 'Ear On Right Cheek,' 'Missing Eye' Leaves Parents Confused

A couple was surprised when their baby was born and was found to have an ear on his cheek as well as a missing eye, as doctors say the infant has a rare condition called Goldenhar syndrome.

The baby, named Vinnie James, was born to parents Grace and Rhys James about four months ago, and his 26-year-old father said that he was initially not breathing. When medical professionals brought the baby to a table, he did not know what to do and just started praying inside the toilet.

Baby Born With Ear on Right Cheek

When James looked at his son, he noticed that he had an ear on his right cheek, leaving him shocked at the sight. The father added that the baby was then rushed into surgery after being born and spent 65 days in the hospital for medical interventions for Goldenhar syndrome.

This is a rare condition that the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia defines as an abnormal development of a baby's eye, ear, and spine. It added that the condition typically only impacts one side of the body, and in Vinnie's case, it impacts his right side, according to People.

The Cleveland Clinic also estimated that Goldenhar syndrome affects between one in 3,500 and one in 25,000 births. James said that they were in no way prepared to see their child with such a rare condition, adding that they were confused and tired.

When Vinnie was only a month and a half, he was forced to have a tracheostomy, which is where medical experts surgically created a hole in front of his neck. This was done in order to help him breathe, but it leaves him struggling with frequent chest infections.

Having a Hard Time Breathing

Despite the baby making progress, doctors had to suction Vinnie's tracheostomy several times a day to help him live. Since being discharged from the hospital, the infant has suffered from two chest infections, the DailyMail reported.

Now, the baby is under the care of Great Ormond Street Hospital in London and has started the process of getting a prosthetic for his missing eye. On top of this, Vinnie would need to get surgery to relocate his ear when he is a few years older.

The infant's parents need to travel from Bridgend to Great Ormond Street Hospital, London, every two weeks for their baby's eye appointments. The cost of travel and living expenses is another point of concern for the couple.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help Vinnie's parents acquire the finances they need to help their young son. The page has raised more than $6,000 so far, which Rhys said is the "biggest blessing we've ever received," as per The Sun.

Originally published on parentherald.com