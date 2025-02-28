Read Jeffrey Epstein's Black Book As MAGA Fallout Continues

U.S.

The Department of Justice released on Thursday files related to deceased sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, a frequent target of conspiracy theories. The lack of new information from the files has sparked a fallout in the MAGA world, with Attorney General Pam Bondi being criticized for what some are describing as mishandling of expectations and information.

The files that were released included some that had already been released during the investigation on Ghislaine Maxwell, a close associate of Epstein's. They include flight logs, an evidence list and a contact book, as well as a "masseuse list."

The black book, dated from 2003 to 2004, features many household names, although none were accused of crimes connected to Epstein. Some of them are Alec Baldwin, Mike Bloomberg, Mick Jagger, Michael Jackson and members of the Kennedy family, including the mother of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Donald Trump's current secretary of Health and Human Services.

Here is a link to the black book.

A group of conservative influencers was seen leaving the White House with binders reading "The Epstein Files: Phase 1" but they did not provide any additional information.

Many MAGA supporters have taken to social media to express their frustration with the way the information was handled. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, leading a task force on the matter, criticized the fact that she didn't receive any information on the matter and that a "NY Post story just revealed that the documents will simply be Epstein's phonebook." "THIS IS NOT WHAT WE OR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ASKED FOR and a complete disappointment. GET US THE INFORMATION WE ASKED FOR!" she added.

The fallout also took a strange turn after the House Judiciary GOP's official X account teased a major revelation from the long-awaited Epstein Files but ended up posting a link to Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up," a move widely used in the internet to troll people.

Elon Musk, in turn, defended Bondi, arguing that she faces bureaucratic resistance and needs time to exert authority. "People don't understand that you don't get instant power here," Musk wrote on X.

"Imagine if you were suddenly appointed AG or head of the FBI. You were just thrown on a ship with a hostile crew," Musk said in another publication. "Until you appoint some new crew members and figure out the ropes, you can't seer the ship effectively. It's literally impossible."

