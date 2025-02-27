Search For Missing Malaysia Airlines Plane Resumes 11 Years Later

A decade after vanishing without a trace, Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 is back in the spotlight as a U.S. marine robotics company renews the search for answers in one of aviation's greatest unsolved mysteries.

Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke confirmed Tuesday that the government had given initial approval for the search to continue, though final contract details are still being worked out.

"They are confident this area will yield a positive result, and they are ready to take the risk and resume the search," said Loke, according to The Malay Mail.

Flight MH370 vanished on March 8, 2014, during an overnight trip from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 people aboard. The Boeing 777 suddenly veered off course and disappeared over the Indian Ocean, leaving a trail of conspiracy theories but few concrete answers.

Ocean Infinity, which searched for the plane back in 2018, is operating under a "no-find, no-fee" agreement, meaning they will be compensated—up to $70 million—only if they locate the wreckage within 18 months.

Advances in deep-sea technology, they claim, have increased their odds of success.

While fragments of the aircraft have washed ashore in Tanzania and Mozambique, the full wreckage is missing.

