ODU Campus Shooting: 2 People Shot, In Critical Condition; Suspect Still At Large

Two people sustained life-threatening injuries in a shooting on Old Dominion University's campus Wednesday night and were transported to the hospital, authorities said.

The Norfolk Police Department reported that the incident was first called in at approximately 9:50 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 49th Street. ODU Police Chief Garrett Shelton later clarified in a news release that the shooting occurred in Parking Lot 3, adjacent to Broderick Dining Commons, one of the university's major dining facilities.

"The individuals transported to the hospital are not students and are not affiliated with Old Dominion University," Shelton stated. They were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, but their conditions were not immediately available.

A couple of hours after the shooting, a man was observed being handcuffed and placed in a Norfolk police vehicle. However, authorities have not confirmed any arrests or charges related to the incident.

"There were no students involved in this incident," Norfolk Police spokeswoman Noel Lipieko said. "This does remain an active investigation; however, there is no further threat to the community."

The shooting took place in a parking lot near West 49th Street, a roadway that separates the ODU campus from a nearby residential neighborhood. The location is also just a few blocks from Hampton Boulevard and S.B. Ballard Stadium, home to ODU's football team.

Following the incident, Old Dominion University issued two urgent alerts via text message to students and staff. The first alert, sent shortly after 10 p.m., warned that ODU police were investigating a shooting and that the suspect was at large, urging the campus community to remain indoors.

A second alert, sent at 11:43 p.m., lifted the shelter-in-place order and announced that normal activities could resume while police maintained a presence in the area.

Norfolk Police Chief Mark Talbot declined to provide immediate comment when reached by phone, stating, "We will certainly get the message out when we get ourselves together" and have more clarity on the situation.

ODU and Norfolk police share law enforcement jurisdiction on campus. "The safety of the ODU community continues to be our top priority," Shelton affirmed in his statement.

Authorities continue to investigate the shooting.