Elon Musk Calls Himself 'Humble Tech Support' For Trump Administration

Elon Musk attended the Trump administration's first full Cabinet meeting as "humble tech support" on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump allowed Musk, who is not an elected official or member of the Cabinet, to kick off the meeting to enumerate the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE's) accomplishments.

The tech billionaire started off by calling himself the Trump administration's "humble tech support" then launched into the many ways DOGE has allegedly saved the government $65 billion, The Guardian reported.

"DOGE is a support function for the president and for the agencies and departments, to help achieve those savings and to effectively find 15% in reduction in fraud and waste," Musk said. Although he flaunted the department's transparency by posting its "receipts" online, journalists and analysts quickly identified inconsistencies throughout the reports.

The Tesla CEO went on to declare "America will go bankrupt" if the administration does not significantly reduce spending but offered no evidence to support his claim.

"We simply cannot sustain a country with $2 trillion deficits," Musk said, per The Guardian. "The interest on the national debt now exceeds the defense department spending... If this continues, the country will become de facto bankrupt."

The head of DOGE stated the department aims to achieve "$1 trillion in deficit reduction by financial year 2026," which is half of the $2 trillion he promised to achieve while campaigning three months ago. To meet its goal, DOGE will have to save "$4 billion per day, every day" until the end of September.

