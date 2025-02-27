U.S. Politics

Elon Musk Calls Himself 'Humble Tech Support' For Trump Administration


Musk Cabinet_02262025_1
Elon Musk attended the Trump administration's first full Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Latin Times

Elon Musk attended the Trump administration's first full Cabinet meeting as "humble tech support" on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump allowed Musk, who is not an elected official or member of the Cabinet, to kick off the meeting to enumerate the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE's) accomplishments.

The tech billionaire started off by calling himself the Trump administration's "humble tech support" then launched into the many ways DOGE has allegedly saved the government $65 billion, The Guardian reported.

"DOGE is a support function for the president and for the agencies and departments, to help achieve those savings and to effectively find 15% in reduction in fraud and waste," Musk said. Although he flaunted the department's transparency by posting its "receipts" online, journalists and analysts quickly identified inconsistencies throughout the reports.

The Tesla CEO went on to declare "America will go bankrupt" if the administration does not significantly reduce spending but offered no evidence to support his claim.

"We simply cannot sustain a country with $2 trillion deficits," Musk said, per The Guardian. "The interest on the national debt now exceeds the defense department spending... If this continues, the country will become de facto bankrupt."

The head of DOGE stated the department aims to achieve "$1 trillion in deficit reduction by financial year 2026," which is half of the $2 trillion he promised to achieve while campaigning three months ago. To meet its goal, DOGE will have to save "$4 billion per day, every day" until the end of September.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Meeting

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
The US army is hoping to put lessons learnt from the Ukraine war into practice

Captured North Korean Soldiers' Intention Crucial Before Accepting Defection: South Korea

USAID cuts
Elon Musk Admits 'Accidental' Cancelation Of USAID Ebola Prevention
Russia and Ukraine are trying to strengthen their position on the battlefield before Trump's inauguration
North Korea Supplying Half Of Russia's Ammunition Needs In Ukraine War, Says Kyiv
Michelle Trachtenberg
Did Michelle Trachtenberg Die From Liver Transplant Complications: Here's What We Know
Mass Bleaching: Australia's Great Barrier Reef Suffers Destructive Event
Mysterious 'Alien' Creature Reeled In By Deep-Sea Fisherman
Editor's Pick
Paul-Gordon Chandler
World

Paul-Gordon Chandler: How Faith-Based NGOs Are Adapting To A Changing World

ProLift Rigging Company: Addressing the Skilled Labor Shortage in Construction
World

The ProLift Rigging Company: Addressing The Skilled Labor Shortage In Construction

US tech billionaire Elon Musk is seen on a large screen at a campaign event of the far-right Alternative for Germany in Halle, eastern Germany on January 25, 2025
Europe

Conservatives Win German Vote As Far-right Makes Record Gains

Putin said God and fate had entrusted him and his army with "the mission" to defend Russia.
World

Kremlin Hails Putin-Trump Dialogue As Promising

Real Time Analytics