'Trump Gaza' Controversy: AI-Generated Video Of Dancing Musk, Sunbathing Netanyahu Sparks Outrage

President Donald Trump was under fire after he posted an AI-generated video depicting what was labeled "Trump Gaza," which featured the war-torn region transformed into a city with colorful skyscrapers and showered with money by Elon Musk.

The video, which Trump shared on his Truth Social platform late Tuesday, featured the "Trump Gaza" song that said, "Trump Gaza's shining bright, golden future, a brand new light."

While the U.S. president did not caption the video, his sharing of the clip has drawn sharp criticism from users on X, who believe it is an inappropriate move.

This was just posted on President Trump’s Truth Social account. pic.twitter.com/9zrVcBGjK1 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 26, 2025

A dancing Musk, and a relaxing Trump

In the video, Musk was depicted smiling and enjoying local food by the beach. He was also seen partying with people by the shore, with wads of cash falling from the sky.

A gold-decked hotel named "Trump Gaza" is also seen in the video, as well as a young boy holding up a golden balloon shaped into Trump's face.

Trump just posted a video on his official account where Gaza is renamed “Trump Gaza” with the following images: pic.twitter.com/bG1npskt3m — Ben Meiselas 🇺🇸🦅 (@meiselasb) February 26, 2025

At one point in the video, Trump was depicted as sunbathing beside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by a hotel pool. The two are shown as having drinks before the video pans to a different scene.

As soon as clips of the video were re-posted on Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter), people started questioning Trump for posting on the sensitive topic.

Aside from Musk and Netanyahu's special features in the AI-envisioned "Trump Gaza," there's also a massive statue of the U.S. president in what appears to be a plaza, as well as a store where mini Trump statues are put up for sale.

X users enraged over the post

Many users were focused on the "bearded ladies dancing" on the video, but others pinpointed the real issue, which was Trump's motives for seeking to "transform" the Gaza Strip.

Political commentator Kyle Kulinski called out the president for posting a "deranged" video that "glorified the genocide in Palestine."

Trump posted a deranged AI snuff film glorifying the genocide in Palestine with the US stealing Gaza and colonizing it with Trump statues and hotels. pic.twitter.com/QgH2Nogofr — Secular Talk (KyleKulinskiShow@bsky.social) (@KyleKulinski) February 26, 2025

"Yet another grift at the expense of the Palestinians. I'm sick to my stomach," said one user.

One user said it was "disgusting," while another called it "heartless," and one said it was "gross to use AI like that," calling on the Democratic Party to "stand against this."

Journalist Aaron Rupar called the move "complete bats**t lunacy," while another X user said it was "unbelievable" that the president of the United States would post such things.

As of early Wednesday, the video has been pinned to the top of Trump's Truth Social timeline.

What Trump has said about Gaza

Trump has floated the idea of the U.S. "taking over" the Gaza Strip after the war ends, with the idea of transforming the territory into the "Riviera of the Middle East," referring to the Mediterranean coastal region known for its numerous resorts and climate.

Under his reconstruction plan, Palestinians will be forced to resettle -- an idea that the people in the strip have firmly opposed.

"No amount of money in the world can replace your homeland," said one Gaza resident, who said he would "rather die here" than leave the strip.

Originally published on IBTimes