U.S. Politics

Trump-Backed Byron Donalds Announces Florida Governor Bid, Setting Up Clash With DeSantis


Trump Says He Would Endorse Florida Congressman Byron Donalds for
IBTimes US

Congressman Byron Donalds officially announced his bid for Florida governor on Tuesday, a week after receiving a strong endorsement from President Donald Trump.

His candidacy could set the stage for a potential showdown between Trump and the current Florida governor, Ron DeSantis, who was promoting his wife, Casey, as a candidate, Bloomberg reported.

Byron Donalds eyes Florida's future

In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Donalds emphasized Trump's support, assuring that he would not disappoint the president's supporters.

"Sean, we have a wonderful state," Donalds said, as per the New York Post. "I got to Florida when I was 17 years old, off of a Greyhound bus with just a trunk full of clothes. And over the rest of my time in Florida, I built a family, I built a career."

"I was able to serve four years in the state legislature, four years in Congress. And I think now is the time to now take the mantle and lead our state into the future."

Donalds, who grew up in Brooklyn and was elected to the U.S. House in 2020, expressed his vision of making Florida a global financial center. He also signaled plans to attract more financial firms to the state, following the trend of businesses relocating there in recent years.

The 46-year-old suggested that Florida should lead in cryptocurrency, mentioning the possibility of including it in the state's financial portfolio. Furthermore, he promised to address rising insurance costs, acknowledging that Florida faced significant challenges in that area.

Ron DeSantis backs wife Casey for 2026

Since DeSantis cannot run again in 2026 due to term limits, he has promoted his wife, Casey DeSantis, as the potential candidate.

"Anything we've accomplished, she'd be able to take to the next level," DeSantis said, MSNBC reported. "She's never angled for anything but I will tell you this: You're talking about somebody like her — I won by the biggest margin that any Republican's won a governor's race here in Florida. She would do better than me."

DeSantis went on to criticize Donalds, questioning his contributions to Florida's recent successes. He suggested that Donalds had not been involved in the state's victories over political opponents in recent years.

His comments marked a clear contrast to Trump's strong endorsement, which could disrupt the current uneasy peace between the two.

In spite of Trump publicly encouraging Donalds to run for governor, Casey remains a powerful potential contender.

A recent University of North Florida poll showed that she has higher favorability ratings than any other possible Republican candidate.

Originally published on IBTimes

Tags
Donald Trump

© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.

Most Read
Mass Bleaching: Australia's Great Barrier Reef Suffers Destructive Event

Rare Marine Creature 'Dancing' Through Water Baffles Australian Locals

Russia and Ukraine are trying to strengthen their position on the battlefield before Trump's inauguration
North Korea Supplying Half Of Russia's Ammunition Needs In Ukraine War, Says Kyiv
US tech billionaire Elon Musk is seen on a large screen at a campaign event of the far-right Alternative for Germany in Halle, eastern Germany on January 25, 2025
Conservatives Win German Vote As Far-right Makes Record Gains
US President Donald Trump speaks after Tulsi Gabbard (R) was sworn in as director of national intelligence in the Oval Office, but an Associated Press reporter was barred from attending over the renaming issue of the Gulf of America
DOGE Dilemma: Tulsi Gabbard Defies Elon Musk's Job Justification Order On Federal Workers
Ukrainian soldiers told AFP they were nervous about Trump's bid for a swift peace.
Zelensky Wants Peace 'This Year' On Third Anniversary Of Russian Invasion
Editor's Pick
Paul-Gordon Chandler
World

Paul-Gordon Chandler: How Faith-Based NGOs Are Adapting to a Changing World

ProLift Rigging Company: Addressing the Skilled Labor Shortage in Construction
World

The ProLift Rigging Company: Addressing the Skilled Labor Shortage in Construction

US tech billionaire Elon Musk is seen on a large screen at a campaign event of the far-right Alternative for Germany in Halle, eastern Germany on January 25, 2025
Europe

Conservatives Win German Vote As Far-right Makes Record Gains

Putin said God and fate had entrusted him and his army with "the mission" to defend Russia.
World

Kremlin Hails Putin-Trump Dialogue As Promising

Real Time Analytics