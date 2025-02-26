U.S. Crime & Justice

Texas Teen Shoots Family Members After Taking 'Bunch Of Edibles' And Calling 911 On Himself: Police


Texas Teen Shoots Family Members After Taking 'a Bunch of
A 15-year-old boy told 911 he was going to kill himself or someone else after consuming a large dose of marijuana edibles. Latin Times

A 15-year-old Texas teen is in custody after allegedly shooting his mother and 17-year-old sister multiple times following an adverse reaction to consuming 'a bunch of' marijuana edibles, according to the Houston Police Department.

Authorities say the teen called 911 Saturday night, stating he was either going to kill himself or someone else, KHOU reported. The dispatcher called back and spoke with the boy's mother, who said nothing was wrong.

The teen reportedly ran outside and pointed his gun at arriving firefighters, claiming he had just killed someone before throwing the weapon and fleeing. Officers arrived moments later and took him into custody following a brief chase.

"When [officers] arrived, they found out that the 15-year-old suspect had just eaten a bunch of edibles and I guess had a bad reaction to them," Houston Police Lieutenant JP Horelica said. "He ended up using that gun and shooting his mother multiple times in the back and shooting one of his sisters multiple times." A 16-year-old sister in the home was unharmed.

Neighbors were shocked by the violence, with one, Margaret Smith, expressing relief that authorities intervened before things escalated further. "He could have walked outside and did anything to somebody," Smith said. "Now he's got to learn the hard way. And that's sad."

The teen's mother and sister were transported to the hospital in critical condition. The investigation remains ongoing.

Originally published on Latin Times

