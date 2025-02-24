World Europe

Macron Meets Trump As Transatlantic Alliance Shaken

By Valerie LEROUX
US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron will meet at the White House and give a joint press conference after its conclusion
US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron will meet at the White House and give a joint press conference after its conclusion AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived at the White House on Monday as European leaders look to shore up a transatlantic alliance upended by President Donald Trump's outreach to Moscow over the conflict in Ukraine.

On the third anniversary of the Russian invasion, Macron was due to present "proposals for action" to counter the "Russian threat."

Macron is hoping to persuade Trump to include European leaders in talks between Russia and the United States.

Trump sent shock waves around the world when he declared his readiness to resume diplomacy with Russian President Vladimir Putin and to hold talks without the involvement of European nations or Kyiv.

He has repeated Russian talking points about Ukraine's supposed responsibility in starting the war, raising concern in Europe that he will side with Moscow to end the conflict.

Macron has tried to coordinate a European response to Washington's sudden policy shift, saying Russia is "an existential threat to Europeans."

"You have a power that has overly armed itself... and continues to arm itself," Macron said before departing for Washington.

"We don't know where it will stop today. So we must all act to contain it."

The European Union on Monday hit Russia with a new round of sanctions aimed at curbing its war effort.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded by accusing Europe of wanting to prolong the fighting, unlike the United States.

"This conviction of the Europeans completely contrasts with the mindset of finding a settlement on Ukraine, which we are now doing with the Americans," Peskov told reporters.

Macron will be representing Europe as a whole during his visit, following his meetings with leaders across the continent, including Moscow-friendly Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, an advisor to the president said.

"He is going to Washington with proposals for action that reflect the convergences that emerged" from the talks, the advisor said.

Macron aims to persuade Trump to continue some US support for Ukraine, respecting its sovereignty and ensuring that European interests are fully considered, the advisor noted.

He also seeks to convince Trump that Putin "will not respect" a ceasefire, he added.

Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is due to visit the White House on Thursday, coordinated on messaging prior to the French president's departure for the United States this weekend.

Britain and France are also discussing the deployment of European forces in Ukraine after a peace agreement is reached to deter Russia from future attacks.

"The idea is to deploy soldiers to a second line, not on the front line. This could be combined with a multinational operation, with non-European contingents," said a French source close to the discussions.

Macron and Starmer are expected to ask Trump to provide "solid security guarantees" for the deployed forces.

Although the Trump administration has ruled out committing US soldiers, Europe hopes it could provide other support, such as logistics or intelligence.

European leaders would also commit to increasing their defense spending as Trump seeks to reduce US commitment, no longer wanting to bear the burden of the region's security.

"It is in his interest to work with the Europeans because Europe has a capacity for growth -- an economic potential -- to cooperate with Americans," Macron said.

