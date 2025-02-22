Looking for the best place to buy your groceries? The Which? supermarket survey has once again revealed the UK's top-rated and lowest-ranked grocery stores, based on feedback from over 3,000 shoppers. This highly anticipated annual survey takes into account factors beyond price, including store appearance, customer service, product quality, and online shopping experience.

Marks & Spencer (M&S) secured the top spot, earning an impressive 79% customer satisfaction score. Shoppers praised M&S for its high-quality products, efficient service, and sleek store design. Customers particularly appreciated the freshness of its produce and the variety of items available. While M&S scored lower on value for money, its overall shopping experience proved unbeatable.

Tesco, Aldi, Iceland & Waitrose Hold Strong

Tesco, the UK's largest supermarket, came in second place for in-store shopping, scoring 74%. Customers found Tesco's online service easy to use, with reliable delivery slots and a well-organised website. However, concerns over the Clubcard loyalty scheme prevented it from securing the top spot.

In third place, Aldi, Iceland, and Waitrose all tied, each receiving a 72% score. While they performed well overall, they lacked standout qualities that propelled M&S to the top.

The UK's Lowest-Rated Supermarkets – Morrisons and Asda

Not all supermarkets impressed shoppers. Morrisons ranked the lowest for in-store shopping, scoring just 66%. Customers complained about long queues, cluttered aisles, and understaffed checkouts. Some even stated that the shopping experience had "gone downhill" in recent years.

Similarly, Asda performed poorly, scoring 66% in both in-store and online shopping. It received two-star ratings in key areas such as customer service and store appearance, making it the only major supermarket alongside Morrisons to fail to score above three stars in any category.

The Best and Worst Supermarkets for Online Shopping

For those who prefer to shop online, Tesco proved a formidable competitor, ranking first alongside Ocado, both scoring 79%. Customers appreciated strong stock availability, user-friendly apps and websites, and reliable delivery slots.

Waitrose followed closely behind at 78%, with Sainsbury's at 76% and Iceland rounding out the top five at 73%.

At the other end of the spectrum, Amazon Fresh and Asda ranked the lowest for online shopping, with scores of 68% and 66% respectively. Common complaints included poor delivery communication, limited product range, and frustrating website experiences.

What the Results Say About Shopping Priorities

According to Which? Retail Editor Reena Sewraz, the findings confirm that price is not the only deciding factor for shoppers.

'Our supermarket survey shows that a positive shopping experience and product quality really matter to consumers,' she explained. 'And M&S beating its rivals to the top spot shows some shoppers are prepared to pay a bit more for that.'

M&S' victory comes despite a 2023 controversy that nearly led to a boycott of the retailer.

M&S' Christmas Controversy

In December 2023, M&S faced backlash after a Christmas-themed post on social media showed red, green, and silver paper hats burning in a fireplace. The image, an outtake from an advert featuring Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Hannah Waddingham, sparked outrage, as many interpreted it as an insensitive reference to the conflict in Gaza.

M&S quickly denied any political connotations, stating the image was meant to 'playfully show that some people just don't enjoy wearing paper party hats' during Christmas. However, the explanation failed to convince many, and the retailer ultimately deleted the post.

M&S later acknowledged the backlash, expressing regret for any unintended offence. Despite the controversy, the boycott efforts never gained significant traction, and the retailer has maintained its dominant position in the UK grocery market.

Choosing the Right Supermarket for You

Whether you prioritise quality, value for money, or online convenience, the Which? survey provides valuable insights. M&S is the clear leader for premium quality, while Tesco dominates in online shopping. Aldi and Iceland continue to offer great value, and Ocado remains a strong choice for online grocery delivery.

Beyond just price, the survey highlights how much shoppers value an enjoyable, seamless experience. So, next time you're choosing where to do your weekly shop, consider what matters most to you—and happy shopping!

Originally published on IBTimes UK