World Europe

France Still Seeking To Block EU-Mercosur Trade Deal: Macron

By AFP news
Macron said European farmers cannot become an 'adjustment tool'
Macron said European farmers cannot become an 'adjustment tool' AFP

France is still trying to assemble a "blocking minority" within the European Union to prevent a trade deal with four South American countries from coming into force, President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday.

The deal between Brussels and Mercosur bloc members Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay was announced as a "win-win" by EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen in December but is facing stiff opposition from France and agricultural groups.

"Our farmers cannot become an adjustment tool," Macron told reporters at France's Agriculture Show which opened in Paris.

"Neither an adjustment tool for purchasing power ... nor an adjustment tool for trade agreements," Macron said. "This is also why we are opposed to the Mercosur accord in the form that it was signed."

The agreement was announced by von der Leyen at a summit in Montevideo.

Although negotiations have concluded, the EU-Mercosur deal still needs to be approved by at least 15 of the European Union's 27 member nations representing a minimum of 65 percent of the EU population.

It would create a sprawling free-trade zone of more than 700 million people.

Germany, Spain, Portugal and others have welcomed the agreement, but France, with backing from Italy and Poland, said from the start that it was not acceptable in its current form.

European farmers are crying foul over supposedly less stringent regulations on the sector in South America, pointing especially to the industry's role in destroying huge swathes of the Amazon rainforest, a crucial buffer against climate change.

Tags
France
Most Read
Hamas militants and Gaza residents gathered for the handover of hostages' bodies in Khan Yunis on Thursday

Hamas Frees 2 Israeli Hostages In Latest Transfer Under Truce

Russia has been hit by a string of mysterious assassinations since launching its Ukraine offensive in 2022
North Korean Troops In Russia Told They're Fighting South Koreans, Captured Soldiers Reveal
NTSB Continues Investigation Into Midair Fuselage Blowout Of Alaskan Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Mid-Air Collision Near Arizona Airport Leaves 2 Dead, Investigation Underway
UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT-WAR
Ukrainian Drone Strike Eliminates Rare North Korean Koksan Howitzer In Luhansk
Laos unveiled its $6 billion Chinese-built railroad in 2021
China's Sprawling Rail Projects Around Asia
Editor's Pick
Relatives and supporters of Israelis held hostage in Gaza demonstrate to call on the US to intervene for their release, in front of the US embassy branch office in Tel Aviv
World

Three Israeli Hostages Freed Under Ceasefire Agreement With Hamas

A one dose bottle of measles, mumps and rubella virus vaccine, made by MERCK, is held up at the Salt Lake County Health Department on April 26, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah
Health

Nearly 50 Texans Infected With Measles In Growing Outbreak

USS Harry S. Truman
U.S.

Aircraft Carrier USS Harry S. Truman Collides With Merchant Ship Near Egypt

Alibaba's share price has soared on news co-founder Jack Ma will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping
Finance & Investments

Alibaba Shares Soar On Reports Of Potential Xi Meeting With Jack Ma

Real Time Analytics