Elon Musk Accused Of Shadow Banning Children's Mother On X

Tech billionaire Elon Musk was accused of shadow banning Grimes, the mother of three of his 13 children, on X after she publicly pleaded for help with their son's medical crisis.

In a since-deleted post on X, Grimes, a Canadian singer-songwriter, asked the platform's owner, Musk, to please respond to their child's medical crisis while apologizing for asking publicly "but it is no longer acceptable to ignore the situation," which she said required immediate attention.

"If you don't want to talk to me can you please designate or hire someone who can so that we can move forward on solving this. This is urgent, Elon," Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, wrote.

Social media users then informed Grimes that she was being shadow banned, meaning an account's updates are not being widely shared, prompting her to delete her messages.

"I am deleting them now because if they're being shadow banned and not eliciting a response then all it is is a media circus at the expense of the kids," Grimes wrote in an X post shared Thursday.

The former couple share three children X Æ A-Xii, 4, Exa Dark Sideræl, 3, and Techno Mechanicus, 2. Grimes chose not to share any additional details about the medical emergency, so it's unclear which child was experiencing the crisis.

This isn't the first time Grimes has taken to social media to ask for assistance with their children. In September 2023, she asked Musk to allow her to see their son or reach out to her lawyer.

