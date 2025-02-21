Who Is Kash Patel's Girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins?

Kash Patel, a former Trump administration official, has been making headlines—not just for his political influence but also for his recent appointment as FBI director.

However, interest in Patel extends beyond his career, as many are curious about his personal life, particularly his relationship with Alexis Wilkins. So, who exactly is Wilkins, and how did she go from singing country music to becoming a press secretary on Capitol Hill? Here's a look at their relationship and her career path.

How Kash Patel and Alexis Wilkins Met

The DailyMail recently revealed that country music star Alexis Wilkins, who was seen seated behind Kash Patel during his confirmation hearing in a show of support, is his girlfriend. According to a source, the couple first met at a ReAwaken America event in October 2022.

They began dating in January 2023, and Patel's relationship status became a topic of heightened interest during his confirmation hearing on Thursday. Now, two years on, Patel and Wilkins remain committed to their relationship.

Alexis Wilkins' Journey To Capitol Hill

Wilkins is a multi-talented American artist who works as a country music singer, songwriter, and media personality. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, on 3rd November 1999, she spent her early childhood in England and Switzerland before her family relocated to Fayetteville, Arkansas. She eventually made her way to Nashville, Tennessee, to follow her dreams.

At the onset of her political career, it seems Wilkins isn't ready to give up her music side just yet, even as she's also taken on the role of Press Secretary for Representative Abe Hamadeh (R-Ariz.) on Capitol Hill. Despite her new Senate role, Wilkins plans to split her time between Nashville and Washington, D.C. She intends to remain a presence in the country music world.

The Nashville-based country music artist has opened for well-known performers like Sara Evans and Lee Greenwood, the singer of the iconic 'God Bless the USA.' Besides her work in music, Wilkins has also become a familiar face in conservative circles, giving speeches at venues like the Reagan Ranch in California and events hosted by the Young America Foundation.

She also works with the John Wayne Cancer Foundation. Furthermore, Wilkins is a media personality and spokesperson for the conservative platform PragerU, and she hosts a podcast called 'Between the Headlines' on Rumble.

A Budding Music Career

Wilkins started writing songs at an early age, releasing her first track, 'Higher Than the Mountains,' in 2008 when she was only eight. Her official debut single, 'Holdin' On,' came out in March 2020, highlighting her blend of classic country music and contemporary narratives.

Her debut EP, 'Grit,' was released in April 2023 and quickly climbed to #4 on the iTunes chart. Featuring songs like 'Heaven in a Stetson' and 'Country Back' (which peaked at #2 on the iTunes country chart), the EP has earned her over 1 million streams across various platforms and praise from prominent music publications.

Balancing Music, Politics, And Romance

Wilkins strongly advocates for veterans outside of music, working with organizations like Warrior Rounds, Operation Stand Down, and Soldier's Child. She's also performed for hospital patients through the Musicians on Call program. In addition, she's a media personality and political commentator, regularly contributing to various conservative outlets.

Wilkins graduated with honours from Belmont University in Nashville, where she studied Business and Political Science. She juggles her music career with her advocacy and media work, striving to keep patriotism and traditional country values at the forefront of everything she does.

Originally published on IBTimes UK