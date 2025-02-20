Breakfast Snack Packs Sold at Kroger, Meijer Recalled Over Undeclared Allergens

A recall has been issued for breakfast snack packs sold at Kroger and Meijer stores in 13 states due to undeclared allergens that could cause serious health risks.

The affected products are "Berry Buddies, Berries & Pancakes," which may contain wheat and eggs, but these ingredients were not listed on the label. The recall was announced by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday.

Naturipe, a berry producer based in Salinas, California, is recalling 694 cases of these snack packs, which were sold in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin, CBS News said.

The affected product comes in 2.1-ounce (60 grams) plastic packages marked with lot number #1097901 and an expiration date of February 25, 2025.

Consumers who have wheat or egg allergies should avoid eating the product, as it could lead to severe allergic reactions.

People who have already purchased the snack packs are advised to dispose of them or return them to the store for a full refund.

The recall was prompted after it was discovered that the wrong back label was placed on the packages. This labeling error resulted from a production issue that has since been corrected. According to the company, the failure occurred during a label changeover.

According to SiLive, No illnesses have been reported so far, but the FDA and Naturipe have urged anyone with wheat or egg allergies to take immediate action.

"If you have any concerns or questions, please contact us," said the company. Consumers can reach Naturipe by calling 1-239-598-6045 or emailing info@naturipefarms.com.

Food allergies are a serious concern in the US, with approximately 8% of children and 6% of adults affected.

The most common allergens include milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, and sesame. Federal laws require that all ingredients be listed clearly on food packaging to prevent allergic reactions.

The recalled snack packs are typically found in the refrigerated sections of stores, either in the produce or deli departments.

The mislabeling issue was discovered as part of an internal review by Naturipe. They acted quickly to recall the products once the mistake was identified.

Consumers in the affected states should check their purchased products for the lot number #1097901 and expiration date of 2/25/2025.

If you have this product at home and suffer from wheat or egg allergies, it's important to take action right away and either dispose of it or return it to the store for a refund.

