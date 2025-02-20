Pope Francis Health Update: 'Slight Improvement' In Hospital Amid Concerns That He's Dying

Pope Francis remains in stable condition as he continues treatment at Gemelli Hospital in Rome. Recent bloodwork shows a "slight improvement," the Vatican announced on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the 88-year-old pontiff's blood tests indicated a decrease in inflammatory markers, though his overall condition remains "stationary." The pope has been hospitalized since Friday due to a polymicrobial respiratory infection, which was further diagnosed as double pneumonia on Feb. 18.

Despite his illness, the Vatican reported that the Pope maintained a daily routine—having breakfast, reading newspapers, and working with his secretaries.

"Pope Francis has had a restful night and this morning got out of bed and had breakfast in an armchair," Holy See Press Office stated, adding that "the blood tests, evaluated by the medical staff, show a slight improvement, particularly in the inflammatory indices."

Before lunch, he received the Eucharist, and later in the afternoon, he met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who, on behalf of the Italian government and citizens, wished him a swift recovery.

Pope Francis Concerned About His Health and Legacy

While Vatican officials insist that the pope's condition is stable, reports suggest that Francis is privately growing increasingly concerned about his health. Sources close to the Vatican indicate that he has been expressing doubts about his recovery and is moving to secure his legacy as speculation over a potential papal succession intensifies, Politico reported.

Doctors at Gemelli Hospital, who have been treating Francis with cortisone and antibiotics, have refrained from providing an exact prognosis. However, sources indicate that the pope has been experiencing intense pain and was deeply distressed when physicians barred him from delivering his traditional Sunday Angelus sermon—a rare occurrence, even during previous hospitalizations.

One Vatican insider revealed that Francis initially resisted hospitalization, but doctors warned that remaining in the Vatican posed a serious risk to his life. Since then, the pope has been acting strictly on medical advice and has limited his public engagements.

Pope Francis Moves to Secure His Reforms as Papal Succession Looms

As his health deteriorates, Francis has taken steps to solidify his influence on the Church's future by appointing key allies to strategic roles. On Feb. 6, before his hospitalization, he extended Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re's term as dean of the College of Cardinals. This move ensures Re will oversee preparations for a potential papal conclave—the secretive gathering of cardinals that elect the next pope.

The decision raised eyebrows as it bypassed a scheduled vote on the next dean. Although Re, 90, is too old to participate in the conclave itself, he will play a critical role in behind-the-scenes discussions ahead of the election of a new pope. Insiders suggest Francis deliberately chose a trusted ally to guide the process in a way that preserves his reformist legacy.

Since becoming pope in 2013, Pope Francis has worked to reshape the Catholic Church, emphasizing inclusivity, social justice, and institutional reform. His tenure has been marked by controversial decisions, including expanding roles for women and LGBTQ+ individuals, which have drawn fierce opposition from conservative factions.

The pope has also pushed for greater accountability in the Church's handling of sexual abuse cases, though critics argue his efforts have yielded mixed results. With his health now in question, the battle over his reformist agenda is expected to intensify.

What's Next for Pope Francis?

Despite growing speculation, Vatican officials maintain that Francis is in stable condition and remains in good spirits. The Holy See Press office declined to comment on succession concerns, instead urging the public to continue praying for the pontiff's recovery.

While his doctors remain cautiously optimistic, insiders believe this hospitalization could mark a turning point for Francis, shifting his focus from enacting reforms to securing them. Whether he recovers fully or not, one Vatican official summed up the sentiment:

"He may not die now, but of course, he eventually will. He's an 88-year-old man with lung problems."

Originally published on Enstarz