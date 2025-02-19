Entertainment

BLACKPINK Fans Disappointed After 2025 World Tour Will Only Hit 10 Cities


2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2
(L-R) Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie of BLACKPINK perform onstage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. MusicTimes

BLACKPINK's highly anticipated 2025 world tour will have 10 stops, running from July in Goyang to next January in Tokyo. The girl group announced the dates on Feb. 19 in an Instagram post.

Tickets for the shows go on sale Feb. 27 via Live Nation, with onsale times varying by market. The tour marks the return of the group -- which consists of members JENNIE, ROSÉ, JISOO and LISA -- after successful solo ventures from the group members. The last time they went on tour together was the Born Pink World Tour, which ran from 2022 to 2023.

But judging from the Instagram comments, plenty of BLACKPINK fans were not happy with the world tour only containing 10 stops. The stops are only in major cities -- Goyang, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Paris, Milan, Barcelona, London and Tokyo.

"That aint a world tour..." one comment reads with over 4,000 "likes."

"Is this the WORLD to do a world tour?? where's the rest of it???" another comment reads.

"Yg have you ever seen a world map?" one comment reads, calling out BLACKPINK's label, YG Entertainment.

"Always the same cities 😔," yet another disappointed fan commented.

A post shared by instagram

The negative comments continue in a new teaser video the group put out for the tour.

A post shared by instagram

"The world is small for these k-pop artists. Calling it a world tour is hilarious 😂," one comment reads.

Of course, the members of BLACKPINK are plenty busy these days with individual projects. LISA, who stars in the new season of White Lotus, talked to Billboard in November about the group supporting one another's solo ventures.

"We know each other so well and know how much energy we have to put into every single project. So we want to support and say, 'You did really well!' Like, JENNIE and Rosie just released their own songs, and we're on texts, we're on FaceTime. They're like family. I'm just so happy that they're releasing something. This is what we all wanted to do, so I just wanted to say that I really do love their songs," LISA said.

During ROSÉ's appearance on Hot Ones, she also reflected on the individual members' work ethics.

"The one thing that's so strong about BLACKPINK is the fact that each one of us, we want such big things for ourselves and we work so hard every day," she noted. "I've never seen someone that's just like, 'I just want to rest.' Even if we've said that before, I don't think anyone means that. BLACKPINK is really hardworking."

Originally published on Music Times

