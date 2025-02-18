Entertainment

Suge Knight's Son Challenges Ray J To Fight With His Prize Being A Date With Brandy


Suge J Knight (left) and Ray J
Suge J Knight, son of Suge Knight, recently stirred up social media by challenging Ray J to a fight, accusing him of disrespecting his family and spreading falsehoods. In an Instagram video, Suge J made his challenge clear: "Real quick, ima get to the point. Ey Ray J, real quick, bro, how bout we set this fade? It should be Suge J vs. Ray J fight. Let's get straight to it because you want to talk about our family, you want to spread lies. Let's run that—Suge J vs. Ray J. 'Cause you been home-schooled your whole life, bro. I graduated from Crenshaw. I don't think you ready for that, but you know what? Ima call you out on that. It's a real West Coast fade. Ima really whoop dat a**. I ain't the Combs n***a. Ima a Knight, trust me."


Suge J took things a step further by sharing an old photo of himself with Brandy, Ray J's sister, adding that if he won the fight, he wanted to take her on a date. The unexpected mention of Brandy caused an uproar online, with many questioning why she was even brought into the situation.


Social media users had plenty to say about the challenge. One person commented, "Not Brandy had to go on a date with him if he wins. Like Ray J owns Brandy and this is a medieval prize fight. I hate it here." Another questioned the reasoning behind involving her, stating, "Now how did Brandy catch a stray in this!??" Others pushed back against the implication of treating a woman as a reward, with one user adding, "Put women on that prizes. We are not for sale. Misogyny is so cringe."

Suge Knight At Los Angeles Premiere Of Half Past Dead
CENTURY CITY, CA - NOVEMBER 7: Music producer Suge Knight attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Half Past Dead" at Loews Century Plaza Cinema on November 7, 2002 in Century City, California. The film opens in theaters nation wide on Friday November 15, 2002. Enstarz

While some found humor in the situation, others criticized the whole ordeal, with one person noting, "Mind you these are grown men. Past 21 you can't make this up." Others brought up Ray J's history of being entangled in public controversies, with a user joking, "Ray J always in something just like when he was D-Money on Moesha."

As of now, Ray J has not addressed Suge J's challenge. Whether this feud will escalate into an actual fight remains unclear, but the internet has certainly taken notice.

Originally published on Enstarz

Ray J
