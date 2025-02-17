Earthquake In Delhi Described As 'Most Insane', PM Modi Says Brace For Aftershocks

A 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck Delhi and its surrounding areas early on Monday, 17 February, at 5:36 a.m., sending tremors across the city.

The National Centre for Seismology confirmed that the earthquake originated within Delhi at a shallow depth of just 5 km, which typically amplifies the intensity of tremors.

Authorities Urge Caution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to stay calm and alert, reassuring them that authorities are closely monitoring the situation. Posting on X, he advised people to follow safety guidelines and be prepared for possible aftershocks.

Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 17, 2025

Delhi, situated in Zone IV on India's seismic map—the second-highest risk category—has a history of moderate earthquakes. The city has often felt tremors in recent years, including several around magnitude 4.

A similar earthquake, measuring 4.1 in magnitude, occurred in neighbouring Haryana in 2022 but caused no damage. Experts point out that shallow earthquakes, like those originating five or ten kilometres underground, are more dangerous than deeper ones because they are more intense. However, no immediate reports of damage or injuries came in from Monday's tremors.

Seismic History Of Delhi

Delhi also frequently experiences tremors from earthquakes in the Himalayas, Afghanistan, or China. While deep earthquakes—those occurring 100 km or more underground—can travel far, they usually weaken as they travel, making significant damage less likely.

The US Geological Survey reports that Delhi hasn't experienced an earthquake greater than magnitude 5 in the past ten years. Monday's tremors weren't strong, but they serve as a reminder that the region is susceptible to seismic activity.

City Residents React: 'Most Insane' Tremors

As the ground stopped shaking, social media quickly lit up with reports and reactions to the Delhi earthquake. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Tajinder Bagga simply posted 'Earthquake?' on X, asking if others had felt the tremors. People quickly responded, confirming that they had.

Congress leader Alka Lamba reacted similarly, posting 'Earthquake...' on her X account and receiving numerous 'yes' replies. 'Major Earthquake Tremors felt! Oh,' wrote BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala.

Aside from political figures, other residents also shared their reactions on X. One user joked that while their alarm clock failed to rouse them, the earthquake succeeded. 'What my alarm couldn't do, a very strong but short earthquake did. I woke up and ran to save my life....,' the user wrote.

A Rude Awakening

Another user described the earthquake as the 'most insane' they had ever experienced. Another person said the 'massive' earthquake forced her out of bed. 'You know it's a massive one when it forces you out of your sleep and out of bed,' the user posted.

This is the most insane earthquake I've felt in my life. — peshewar qatil Kaala (@IndieKnopfler) February 17, 2025

One user reported that their entire neighbourhood was awake after experiencing a 'very strong' earthquake in Delhi that lasted a 'couple of seconds.' Another person described the earthquake as short but violent. 'A short but violent earthquake just woke me up... Delhi ... anyone else awake and felt that?' the user asked.

One user shared a video of a ceiling fan shaking, captioning it 'Earthquake in Delhi NCR.' Another, calling the earthquake 'severe,' mentioned being in a hospital during the tremors and awaiting the evacuation of all patients.

Where Could the Next Earthquake Strike in India?

While Delhi recently experienced the 4.0-magnitude earthquake, seismic events can be triggered far from the epicentre, especially near major plate boundaries or geologically active regions. One area of concern is Saurashtra, in northwest India, where research suggests that factors such as mining activity and seasonal monsoons may be altering underground stress, increasing the risk of earthquakes.

According to reports, scientists from multiple institutions, including the Institute of Seismological Research Raisan in Gandhinagar, found that local seismic activity in Saurashtra tends to rise after the Indian monsoon. Possible triggers include fluid movement within the Earth's crust and the expansion of small cracks.

A study analysing data from 31 major earthquakes over 1,000 km away (between 2007 and 2017) found that tremors in the Surendranagar and Talala regions surged within 20 hours of powerful earthquakes in Sumatra (2007, 2009), Chile (2010), Costa Rica (2012), and Papua New Guinea (2017). This indicates that the region was already under significant stress.

Originally published on IBTimes UK