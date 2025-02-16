The White Lotus Season 3: All-New Cast And Characters Heading To Thailand

The wait is over—The White Lotus is back! Season 3 of HBO's hit anthology series transports viewers to a brand-new exotic location: a luxury wellness retreat in Thailand. As always, a fresh cast of characters arrives with their own secrets, tensions, and, inevitably, a touch of murder.

This season, a mix of Hollywood stars, wealthy vacationers, and Thai locals collide at the lavish White Lotus resort. Returning from Season 1 is Natasha Rothwell as Belinda, the spa manager who gets a much-needed getaway. Joining her is an ensemble cast featuring Walton Goggins, Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon, Jason Isaacs, and even Blackpink's Lalisa Manobal making her stateside acting debut.

Here's your guide to the key players of The White Lotus Season 3:

Returning Favorite:

Belinda (Natasha Rothwell): The former Hawaii spa manager is back, now visiting the White Lotus Thailand to learn from its staff—and maybe relax a little.

New Arrivals at the White Lotus Thailand:

Rick Hatchett (Walton Goggins): A bitter and enigmatic man visiting with his younger girlfriend, Chelsea.

Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood): Rick's carefree British girlfriend, played by the Sex Education breakout star.

Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan): A famous Hollywood actress on a long-overdue girls' trip.

Laurie (Carrie Coon): A high-powered lawyer and Jaclyn's travel companion.

Kate (Leslie Bibb): The bubbly, gossip-loving third member of Jaclyn's group.

The Ratliff Family:

Timothy Ratliff (Jason Isaacs): A wealthy businessman who turns his daughter's academic trip into a family vacation.

Victoria Ratliff (Parker Posey): His Southern socialite wife who revels in their luxurious lifestyle.

Piper Ratliff (Sarah Catherine Hook): Their daughter, a religious studies major hyper-aware of cultural sensitivities.

Saxon Ratliff (Patrick Schwarzenegger): The eldest son, a reckless womanizer working for his father.

Lochlan Ratliff (Sam Nivola): The youngest son, stuck between his family's expectations and his own future.

The Resort's Thai Locals:

Mook (Lalisa Manobal): A health mentor at the resort, played by Blackpink's Lalisa Manobal.

Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong): A security guard with a secret crush on Mook.

Sritala (Lek Patravadi): A former celebrity turned co-owner of the White Lotus Thailand, overseeing its wellness program.

More International Guests:

Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon): A French-Canadian traveler who bonds with Chelsea.

With its signature mix of social satire, opulence, and underlying tension, The White Lotus Season 3 promises more jaw-dropping moments, unexpected twists, and, of course, another deadly mystery. Who will make it out of Thailand unscathed?

Season 3 of The White Lotus is streaming now on HBO and Max.