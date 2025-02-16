Governor Abbott Offers Over 100 Miles Of Texas Borderlands In $11B Deal

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is requesting $11 billion from the federal government to reimburse the state for expenses incurred under Operation Lone Star, Texas' border security initiative.

"This is a payment for real estate assets and improvements provided by the state of Texas as payment for services rendered," Abbott told The Texas Tribune. The assets include over 50 miles of completed border wall, nearly 20 miles of planned barriers, 100 miles of easements, over 2,000 military beds for National Guardsmen, and 4,000 jail cells for detaining migrants.

Abbott made his case to members of the Texas Republican congressional delegation and House Speaker Mike Johnson of this week, as well as White House officials.

Texas launched Operation Lone Star in 2021 in response to what Abbott describes as inadequate federal enforcement of immigration laws. The initiative has included deploying National Guard troops, constructing border barriers, and transporting over 100,000 migrants to Democratic-led cities.

Abbott asserts that these measures have contributed to a decline in border crossings, particularly in late 2023 and early 2024, though federal officials attribute the drop to policy changes made by the Biden administration.

Abbott's proposal has gained support from key Texas Republicans, the Texas Tribune explains. Senator John Cornyn called it "a unique situation" since the expenses arose due to what he described as federal inaction, while Representative Chip Roy argued that Texas' spending on border security diverted state resources from other priorities, such as education and public safety.

"That's money that could be used for roads, for schools, for DPS," Roy said. "They were doing the job the federal government was supposed to do."

While Texas Republicans largely back Abbott's request, it remains uncertain whether Congress will approve the funding. House Budget Chair Jodey Arrington has proposed a budget resolution that includes $300 billion for border security and defense, though the specifics of Texas' reimbursement are still under discussion.

Democrats, meanwhile, have criticized Abbott's initiative. Representative Vicente Gonzalez called the request "a reimbursement for a complete and utter failure," arguing that Operation Lone Star has been ineffective in curbing migration. Representative Sylvia Garcia questioned whether the federal government should pay for an initiative it did not authorize, stating, "I would never pay a bill without auditing it."

Originally published on Latin Times