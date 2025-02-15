G-Dragon Receives Backlash For 2025 Ubermensch World Tour's Expensive Ticket Prices

K-pop icon G-Dragon is facing criticism over ticket prices for his upcoming Ubermensch world tour, which is set to kick off in South Korea next month.

The tour will begin with two shows at Goyang Sports Stadium on March 29 and 30, 2025. Ticket prices for these dates were recently announced, but fans called them out for what many consider steep pricing. Ticket prices are structured into different tiers, with the most affordable option (A-seats) going for 149,000 KRW (around $103). Prices increase to 160,000 KRW ($111) for S seats, which are on the second level; 182,000 KRW ($126) for R seats, which is on the group floor closest to the stage; and 215,000 KRW ($149) for VIP seats.

It is worth noting that the prices only apply to pre-sales. Once they go into general sales, an additional charge of 5,000 KRW (a little under $4) will apply. The increase will apply to tickets across all categories, which means the prices will range from 165,000 KRW ($114) to 220,000 KRW ($152).

The prices have drawn mixed reactions from netizens. Some criticized them as overpriced and said that they would make it difficult for locals to attend the concert.

"No, but the Goyang Sports Stadium. Are the prices for real?" one comment read.

Others, however, defended G-Dragon, adding that the prices were reasonable and lower than those of other K-pop concerts. Some also argue that the pricing is fair, considering G-Dragon's status and long-awaited return to the stage.

"In Korea standards, the ticket prices are actually expensive. But would you NOT pay this much for a G-DRAGON concert?" one post on X (formerly Twitter) read.

"They are dramatic. OMG, some of us pay 300-1000 depending on the artist, or even more. VIP $150? Please! This is the average price," another post read.

The Ubermensch world tour marks G-Dragon's first solo concert series since his Act III, M.O.T.T.E tour in 2017, which attracted approximately 650,000 attendees across 36 shows. The upcoming concerts will feature performances of new songs from his third studio album, "Ubermensch," including pre-released tracks "Home Sweet Home" and "Power."

Originally published on Kpop Starz