Senate Republican Says Pete Hegseth Made 'Rookie Mistake' Right Off the Bat With Ukraine

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faced criticism from Senate Armed Services Chair Roger Wicker over comments he made regarding Ukraine, with Wicker calling them a "rookie mistake."

Hegseth had initially stated on Wednesday that Ukraine's return to its pre-war borders was "unrealistic" and that NATO membership for Kyiv was "off the table." The remarks, made during NATO meetings in Brussels, were met with strong reactions from European allies and U.S. lawmakers alike, leading Hegseth to seemingly walk back on them on Thursday by saying that "everything is on the table" when it comes to negotiations to end the war.

"He's going to be a great defense secretary, although he wasn't my choice for the job," said Wicker to POLITICO at the Munich Security Conference. "But he made a rookie mistake in Brussels." While acknowledging that Hegseth had softened his stance, Wicker maintained that the secretary's original statement was concerning: "I don't know who wrote the speech—it is the kind of thing Tucker Carlson could have written, and Carlson is a fool."

Wicker also reinforced his support for Ukraine, arguing that Russia must be held accountable. He labeled Putin a "war criminal who needs to be in prison for the rest of his life" and firmly opposed Trump's suggestion that Russia could be readmitted to the G7.

Wicker also rejected the idea that NATO expansion provoked Russia's invasion, stating, "There are good guys and bad guys in this war, and the Russians are the bad guys. They invaded, contrary to almost every international law, and they should be defeated."

The controversy comes amid President Donald Trump's and Russian President Vladimir Putin recent talks regarding a possible peace deal. Trump described the war on Thursday as "horrible, very bloody" and suggested that Ukraine's NATO aspirations were impractical, while also casting doubt on Ukraine's ability to reclaim all of its territory lost since 2014.

Vice President JD Vance was scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday in Munich, further intensifying speculation about U.S. policy shifts.

European leaders reacted strongly to the developments, with some accusing the U.S. of sidelining Ukraine in negotiations. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius criticized what he saw as "public concessions to Putin before negotiations have even begun." Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovilė Šakalienė warned that relying on Trump and Putin to lead talks would be a "deadly trap" while Kaja Kallas, the European Union's top diplomat, stated that "any deal behind our backs will not work. You need the Europeans, you need the Ukrainians."

Originally published on Latin Times