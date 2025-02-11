U.S.

US Foreign Aid Halt To Have Major Hit On Poorest Countries: Report

By AFP news
For more than 20 economies, a year-long pause on US aid could mean a loss of over one percent of their gross national income, the CGD said
For more than 20 economies, a year-long pause on US aid could mean a loss of over one percent of their gross national income, the CGD said AFP

A suspension of US foreign aid and possible dismantling of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) will have a major impact on some of the world's poorest countries, the Washington-based Center for Global Development (CGD) warned Tuesday.

For more than 20 economies, a year-long pause on US aid could mean a loss of over one percent of their gross national income, the CGD said in a blog post.

And eight economies including South Sudan, Somalia and Afghanistan could face a hit of three percent or more, the group added.

The impact is especially severe for those eight economies as more than a fifth of their foreign assistance comes from USAID.

The value comes up to 35 percent for Afghanistan, 36 percent for South Sudan and 40 percent for Somalia, the post added.

While "US support is too large to be fully replaced," the CGD noted that other providers' official development assistance could be refocused and this could alleviate some of the worst effects.

The poorest countries are among the main beneficiaries of aid from the International Development Association under the World Bank, which provides loans and grants to low-income countries.

Other countries such as Germany, Canada, Japan and Sweden could also step up, the CGD added.

"While there's still time to change course and mitigate some of the worst effects, countries around the world would be wise to act now in response to a less globally engaged United States," said the CGD blog post's authors Ian Mitchell and Sam Hughes.

US President Donald Trump has ordered a 90-day review of USAID, which runs health and emergency programs in around 120 countries, including the world's poorest.

Less than a week after Trump returned to the White House, USAID told non-governmental groups they would have to cease operations immediately because the new administration had frozen its budgets.

Tags
USAID
Most Read
private jet

Vince Neil Plane Crash: Deadly Accident At Arizona's Scottsdale Airport Kills 1

Macron and Modi must mount a charm offensive to find consensus with other governments
World Leaders Seek Elusive AI Common Ground At Paris Summit
North Korean laborers
North Korea Sent Thousands Of Workers To Russia, Violating UN Sanctions
Google says people using Maps outside the United States will see both the original Gulf of Mexico name and the 'Gulf of America' moniker
Google Changes Name Of Gulf Of Mexico To 'Gulf Of America' For US Users
US President Donald Trump, during election campaigning, promised "an eye for an eye, a tariff for a tariff"
What Are Reciprocal Tariffs And Who Might Be Affected?
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics