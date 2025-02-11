World

Seoul Says N. Korea Has Given Russia 200 Long-range Artillery Pieces

By Hieun SHIN
The North has given Moscow "some 11,000 troops, missiles, 200 pieces of long-range artillery and a substantial amount of ammunition," a South Korean official said
The North has given Moscow "some 11,000 troops, missiles, 200 pieces of long-range artillery and a substantial amount of ammunition," a South Korean official said AFP

North Korea has given Russia 200 long-range artillery pieces, a South Korean defence ministry official told AFP on Tuesday, as Moscow and Pyongyang deepen their military ties.

The North has given Moscow "some 11,000 troops, missiles, 200 pieces of long-range artillery and a substantial amount of ammunition," the South Korean official said.

North Korea could "additionally supply troops, weapons and ammunition going forward", said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Seoul, Kyiv and Washington have all said that North Korea sent more than 10,000 troops to Russia last year to help the Kremlin in its war against Ukraine.

Ukraine previously said it had captured or killed several North Korean soldiers in Kursk.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has also published footage of interrogations with what he said were North Korean prisoners captured by the Ukrainian army on the Kursk front.

Neither Moscow nor Pyongyang have confirmed the deployment.

However, the two countries signed an agreement, including a mutual defence clause, when Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare visit to the nuclear-armed North last year.

North Korean state media also reported on Sunday that leader Kim Jong Un had pledged to support "the just cause of the Russian army and people to defend their sovereignty, security and territorial integrity".

South Korea's spy agency told AFP this month that North Korean soldiers previously fighting alongside Russia's army on the Kursk front line appear not to have been engaged in combat since mid-January.

Ukraine's military also said it believed North Korean soldiers deployed to the front line in Kursk had been "withdrawn" after suffering heavy losses.

A report by Seoul's defence ministry, submitted to the South Korean parliament's defence committee, warned on Tuesday that the North was "continuing to provide weapons, ammunition and other military support to Russia following its troop deployment in the Ukraine war".

Seoul is "closely monitoring" whether Moscow could "transfer advanced military technologies to North Korea in return for this support", it said.

That included "transfer of technologies related to intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) reentry systems and nuclear-powered submarines", the South warned.

It said that could "significantly elevate Pyongyang's military capabilities".

Tags
Seoul, Russia, North korea
Most Read
Earthquake

Massive 7.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Caribbean

private jet
Vince Neil Plane Crash: Deadly Accident At Arizona's Scottsdale Airport Kills 1
This picture taken during the period of December 23 to 27, 2024 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on December 29 shows Kim Jong Un attending the party meeting
North Korea To Produce Drones With Russian Support Amid Deepening Military Ties?
Macron and Modi must mount a charm offensive to find consensus with other governments
World Leaders Seek Elusive AI Common Ground At Paris Summit
North Korean laborers
North Korea Sent Thousands Of Workers To Russia, Violating UN Sanctions
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics