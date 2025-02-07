Science/Health Science

Researchers Track Giant White Shark In Groundbreaking Southwest Atlantic Study

Researchers are monitoring what is believed to be the largest shark ever tagged by OCEARCH in the southwest Atlantic, with the latest data points coming from Florida's east coast. The white shark, named Contender, was tagged on Jan. 17, 2025, approximately 45 miles off the Florida-Georgia border. Since then, it has traveled primarily southward along the Gulf Stream.

Measuring nearly 14 feet long and weighing 1,652.8 pounds at the time of tagging, Contender has captivated scientists studying the species. The tag will transmit real-time data to researchers, offering valuable insights into the shark's movements and behavior over the next several years.

The shark's name honors Contender Boats, a key partner of OCEARCH, whose innovative sport fishing and pleasure boats play a crucial role in the research missions. OCEARCH noted that the company's commitment to performance and innovation is integral to its efforts in exploring and protecting the oceans.

While Contender has generally remained more than 40 miles off the coast, OCEARCH reassures beachgoers that they need not cancel their Florida vacations. Sharks typically migrate to the waters off Florida and the Southeast in the fall and winter in search of prey, and during the spring and summer, they move further offshore, heading north to the Northeast U.S. and Canada to hunt seals.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare estimates the global population of white sharks exceeds 3,000, and while not considered endangered, the species faces challenges from climate change and entanglements.

OCEARCH explained that the tag requires exposure to the air for about 90 seconds to accurately triangulate the shark's location. With a battery life of around five years, the tag's lifespan is dependent on how often Contender surfaces.

As of late 2024, OCEARCH has tagged nearly 400 sharks, the majority of which are great whites and tiger sharks, continuing their vital research into marine life.

