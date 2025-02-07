World

Hong Kong To File Complaint With WTO Over US Tariffs

By AFP news
Hong Kong said Friday it will file a complaint with the World Trade Organization in response to heightened US tariffs on its goods
Hong Kong said Friday it will file a complaint with the World Trade Organization in response to heightened US tariffs on its goods AFP

Hong Kong will file a complaint with the World Trade Organization in response to heightened US tariffs on its goods, a government spokesperson said Friday, days after Beijing announced a similar move.

US President Donald Trump over the weekend launched the opening salvo in an escalating trade war with China, imposing a 10 percent tariff hike on goods coming from mainland Chinese and Hong Kong.

A spokesperson for the financial hub said Friday the Hong Kong government "will formally launch procedures in accordance with the WTO Dispute Settlement Mechanism against the US' unreasonable measures to defend our legitimate rights".

The US tariffs are "grossly inconsistent with the relevant WTO rules and ignore our status as a separate customs territory", the spokesperson said, adding that the government "strongly opposes" the measures.

Mainland China also filed a complaint with the WTO to defend its "legitimate rights and interests", its commerce ministry said.

After reverting to Chinese rule in 1997, Hong Kong has been run as a special administrative region and is classed as a separate customs territory.

It has been a WTO member for three decades.

Hong Kong's secretary for commerce and economic development Algernon Yau said Thursday that the tariffs "are not expected to have a large impact".

Goods exported from Hong Kong to the United States in 2023 were valued at around HK$6.1 billion ($780 million) and made up only 0.1 percent of the city's total exports, Yau added.

City officials have for years tread a fine line by insisting Hong Kong is a separate entity in international trade, but politically an "inalienable part" of China.

The United States removed Hong Kong's special trading privileges in 2020 after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the former British colony to curb dissent.

Trump at the time said in an executive order that Hong Kong was "no longer sufficiently autonomous to justify differential treatment in relation to (China)".

Tags
Hong kong
Most Read
Russia and Ukraine are trying to strengthen their position on the battlefield before Trump's inauguration

Ukraine War: North Korean Troops Disappear From Battlefield As Casualties Mount

The US Postal Service says it will temporarily suspend inbound parcels from China and Hong Kong, shortly after Washington imposed fresh tariffs on Beijing
China Slams US 'Suppression' As Trade War Deepens
Tesla owner Elon Musk has backed the far-right AfD ahead of polls in Germany
Tesla Sales Fall In Germany As Musk Backs Far Right
US Secretary of Health and Human Services nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on his nomination to be Health and Human Services Secretary, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, January 29, 2025
US Health Secretary Nominee RFK Jr Passes Crunch Senate Vote
Russ Vought
Who Is Russ Vought? Senate Confirms OMB Director Amid Democratic Opposition
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics