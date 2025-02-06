Who Is Russ Vought? Senate Confirms OMB Director Amid Democratic Opposition

The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump's nominee, Russ Vought, to lead the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) for a second term, despite strong opposition from Democrats.

Lawmakers voted 53-47 on Thursday evening, with Republicans unanimously backing Vought, a key figure in Trump's efforts to reshape federal spending. Vought's leadership at OMB is expected to significantly influence how federal funds are allocated, potentially limiting congressional control over government expenditures.

Democrats, who unanimously opposed Vought's confirmation, staged an extended protest on the Senate floor in an effort to delay the vote. Over a 30-hour period, they delivered speeches condemning the administration's budgetary approach, citing potential harm to federally funded programs and projects in their states.

"Why doesn't government run like a business?" asked Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) during one of his floor speeches. "Let me tell you why: because if you ran government like a business, you would shut down every rural hospital." Schatz, along with Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), took multiple shifts speaking out against Vought's nomination.

While the delay did not ultimately prevent the confirmation, it was a symbolic move meant to highlight Democratic concerns over Vought's involvement in the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025, a conservative policy agenda for Trump's second term. Vought authored a chapter on the Executive Office of the President in the Project 2025 blueprint, which Democrats argue poses a threat to democratic institutions.

"Russell Vought and Donald Trump think they may be above the law," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) during the floor debate.

The opposition to Vought's nomination extended beyond the Senate floor. On Inauguration Day, Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Democrats voted against him at the committee level. Later, Senate Budget Committee Democrats boycotted their panel's vote on the nomination. Additionally, Senate Democrats held multiple press conferences emphasizing the stakes of Vought's confirmation.

Despite these efforts, the Republican-controlled Senate remained united in support of Vought, ensuring his confirmation and highlighting his role in shaping federal budget policy under Trump's administration.