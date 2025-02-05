Entertainment

Who Was David 'Ace' Cannon? Radio Host Dies At 56

By
Radio
David "Ace" Cannon, the longtime radio personality whose morning show entertained listeners across the Southeast for three decades, has died at the age of 56.

Cannon's death was announced on Tuesday. HITS 96.1, an iHeartMedia station where Cannon was formerly featured, paid tribute to him, stating he was "an important part of so many people's lives, providing companionship and laughter to his many listeners and colleagues."

Cannon was best known as one half of The Ace & TJ Show, which he co-hosted from 1993 until September 2024. The comedy-talk show originally aired in Louisiana and Alabama before moving to Charlotte in 1998. Over the years, it was broadcast on various stations but remained a staple on Charlotte's airwaves.

Following news of his passing, dozens of former listeners shared messages of appreciation for Cannon's impact on social media.

Cannon abruptly left The Ace & TJ Show in September 2024, after which the program rebranded as The TJ & Riggins Show. He resurfaced the following month, addressing his departure and discussing his future.

"Our prayers are with our brother," the show posted on Facebook. "We are devastated by the news."

The cause of Cannon's death has not been disclosed.

