Sweden Shooting: At Least Five Injured, Police Warn 'Danger Not Over'

At least five people have been shot at a school in Örebro, central Sweden, as police continue an active response to what they describe as a "suspected serious crime of violence." Authorities have warned that the danger is not yet over.

The shooting took place inside the Risbergska school for adults, located on a campus that also houses other schools, including facilities for children. According to Swedish police, the situation remains ongoing, and the public has been urged to stay indoors and avoid the area.

Police spokesperson Lars Hedlin confirmed to CNN affiliate Expressen that there was an exchange of gunfire between law enforcement and the perpetrator. While it remains unclear how many individuals were injured in the attack, police stated that no officers were shot.

Sweden's Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer described the police operation as being "in full swing" and said the government is closely monitoring the situation. "The government is in close contact with the police and is closely following developments," he told Swedish news agency TT, according to the Associated Press.

Students from schools near the shooting site are being relocated as authorities work to secure the area. The city of Örebro is located about 100 miles west of Stockholm.

An eyewitness recalled the terrifying moment when gunfire erupted in the school corridors. Expressen quoted 28-year-old Andreas Sundling, who was sheltering in a classroom during the incident.

"We heard three bangs and loud screams," he said. "Now we're sitting here waiting to be evacuated from the school. The information we have received is that we should sit and wait."

The Risbergska school provides education at both primary and upper secondary levels for students over 20 years old, including vocational training and classes for immigrants.

Authorities have yet to confirm whether the suspect has been apprehended, and the full extent of injuries remains unknown.

This is a developing story.

