17-Year-Old Girl Dies After Shark Attack At Popular Australian Beach

A 17-year-old girl has died after being attacked by a shark while swimming off Woorim Beach, Queensland, on Monday.

Emergency services responded to reports of a "serious shark bite incident" at around 4:45 p.m. local time, according to the Queensland Ambulance Service. Despite efforts to save her, the girl succumbed to her injuries shortly after 5:00 p.m.

Police confirmed she was swimming off Bribie Island, near the mainland, when the attack occurred approximately 100 meters from shore. The shark species responsible for the attack has not been identified. The victim suffered severe upper-body injuries, including a bite to the arm.

Christopher Potter, who arrived at the beach shortly after the incident, told ABC News that while sharks are known to inhabit the waters around Bribie Island, "this close to shore, it's still a shock."

Woorim Beach, a popular surfing destination, has shark protection measures in place, including drumlines—barrels with baited hooks designed to catch sharks before they approach the shore. Targeted species caught in these measures are euthanized, while others are relocated.

Authorities will prepare a report for the coroner. This marks Australia's second shark-related fatality this year, following the death of surfer Lance Appleby off the coast of South Australia on Jan. 2.

The last fatal shark attack in the Greater Brisbane area occurred in 2006 when 21-year-old Sarah Whiley was killed while swimming with friends.

Despite the latest tragedy, the Queensland government notes that shark attacks remain rare and that most shark species do not pose a risk to humans.