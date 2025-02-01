U.S.

Toll Rises To 7 Dead, 19 Hurt In Philadelphia Plane Crash

By AFP news
A plume of smoke and emergency responders can be seen after a small aircraft crashed in a neighborhood in Philadephia, Pennsylvania on January 31, 2025
A plume of smoke and emergency responders can be seen after a small aircraft crashed in a neighborhood in Philadephia, Pennsylvania on January 31, 2025 AFP

The death toll from the crash of a medical jet carrying a Mexican child home from a hospital in Philadelphia has risen to seven, officials said Saturday, with 19 others wounded.

The crash -- the second major aviation disaster in the United States this week -- occurred Friday when the twin-engine Learjet 55 plummeted towards a busy Philadelphia neighborhood, exploding on impact and showering wreckage over homes and vehicles.

Officials had earlier said that all six on board -- a young girl who had been in the United States for medical care, her mother, and members of the flight and medical crews with her -- were killed. They were all Mexican nationals.

On Saturday, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said that at least one other person, who was in a car, had also been killed, and that 19 people had been wounded.

Speaking at a press conference, Parker warned that the toll was "not etched in stone" and could yet rise.

"We have a lot of unknowns about who was where on the streets of this neighborhood last night at the time of impact," said the city's managing director Adam Thiel, warning that it could be days before the full toll emerged.

He said the impact area covered four to six blocks, and there was also debris in a "remote area where something happened with the aircraft."

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum posted her condolences on social media platform X.

The US Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) said it was launching an investigation with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Both agencies are already probing the deadliest US air disaster in almost a quarter century, after a passenger jet operated by an American Airlines subsidiary collided with a Black Hawk helicopter on Wednesday.

The airliner with 64 people onboard was landing at Reagan National Airport in the Washington area -- just miles from the White House -- when it collided with a US Army helicopter on a training mission.

Most Read
DC Plane crash

DC Plane Crash: 'A Mistake Was Made' In Deadly Midair Collision, Hegseth Says

Momika, who repeatedly burnt the Koran in 2023 in Sweden, sparking outrage in Muslim countries
Koran Burner Shot Dead In Sweden, Five Arrested
US-CRIME-SHOOTING
Philadelphia Plane Crash: Medical Jet Was Carrying 6 People
President Ferdinand Marcos says his government will remove a US missile system from the Philippines if Beijing ends its 'coercive behaviour' in the contested South China Sea
Philippines To Remove US Missile System If China Ends 'Coercive Behavior'
Russian pairs figure skaters Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova, shown in their their free program routine on the way to the 1994 world pairs title, were among those in the figure skating community aboard a Washington plane that crashed without survivors,
Elite Figure Skaters And Coaches On Crashed US Flight
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics